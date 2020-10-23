The Big Ten will be armed with the opportunity to learn from the mistakes of other conferences this football season — but it might not be easy

Castrucci said he expects the Big Ten to eventually welcome fans like some NFL teams and many college conferences, but suggested it wouldn’t be wise.

“We all start off with the best of intentions,” he said. “It’s like a diet. Remember the first day of the diet, you have no sugar. By that fourth day, you sneak in a cookie or two.”

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said the rules on attendance would be evaluated weekly, but the Big Ten had agreed for teams to act uniformly to avoid an unfair home field advantage for some teams with less stringent government restrictions on attendance.

Many in the Big Ten said players have shown exemplary commitment to practicing safety rules in order to play, despite outbreaks in the offseason on teams like Rutgers, Michigan State and Nebraska.

“Hopefully supporters of institutions will become in sync with what these teams have been committed to and support them appropriately to make sure they’re not at risk,” Borchers said. “(Fans should) watch at home, stay physically distanced and they’ll contribute to the success of (teams).”

Smith said he was grateful to have a season beginning, but expressed a mix of optimism and realism when asked about getting every game in during a truncated nine-game Big Ten season.