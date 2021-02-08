The Chicago Bears’ interest in Carson Wentz is either GM Ryan Pace’s least stealth move — or the Philadelphia Eagles are desperately trying to drive up the price for the QB

At some point, the Chicago Bears are going to have to take their shot.
A perfect quarterback isn’t going to become available, at least one that is going to be realistic, so there will be pluses and minuses to any possibility. You can build a case for or against the names of potentially available passers, including Carson Wentz.
The Bears have been rumored to be in the mix to acquire Wentz via trade from the Philadelphia Eagles, but the buzz has been so loud in coaching and front office circles it’s either the least stealth move GM Ryan Pace has ever made or his counterpart in Philadelphia, Howie Roseman, is desperately trying to create more interest. The Bears are an easy mark in the high-stakes quarterback carousel because they are desperate. The Indianapolis Colts have also been linked to Wentz and sources say the Eagles have been working overtime to involve other teams.
There’s a huge gap between Wentz’s ceiling — when he was playing at an MVP level in 2017 before a season-ending knee injury — and his floor — which was a disastrous 2020 season. Wentz’s best came a long time ago. Mitch Trubisky was the future hope of the Bears during the 2017 season when Wentz was emerging as one of the great young talents in the league.
Wentz has struggled as the team around him decayed and the coaching dynamic shifted in Philadelphia. It’s telling that the Eagles are driven — this thing has gone way too far for them to keep Wentz at this point — to trade him and incur a massive salary-cap hit of $34 million in the process.
Pace really liked Wentz back in 2016 when the Eagles traded up to draft him No. 2 overall, and the Bears have quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo on staff. He worked with Wentz in Philadelphia, so it’s certainly possible the Bears believe they can fix him. But at what price?
Philadelphia should not come close to the package the Detroit Lions got in the Matthew Stafford trade. The Los Angeles Rams shipped first-round draft picks in 2022 and 2023 because Detroit was also taking on Jared Goff and his contract in the deal. A team acquiring Wentz will be on the hook for $47.2 million in guarantees over the next two years.
Although Stafford is five years older, he’s viewed as much more of a sure thing at this point with fewer durability questions than Wentz. What the Eagles wind up getting for Wentz and where they send him will be interesting, but the much smaller market for him in comparison to Stafford reflects the difference in perceived value.
Maybe the Bears take a shot on Wentz with the belief he can regain his confidence. Perhaps their focus is elsewhere. Either way, there’s a lot of work to do and the team should be active this month.
Here are some things to keep an eye out for this offseason.
1. With Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy feeling the pressure to win this season, the Bears cannot afford to lose wide receiver Allen Robinson.
Fitting the franchise tag into a reduced salary cap, which is rumored to come in at or a little above $180 million, will be difficult but rebuilding an offense with the depth chart lacking Robinson would be even more challenging. Absent a long-term deal, which seems unlikely now, Feb. 23 is the first day teams can apply the franchise tag.
The deadline for use of the tag is 3 p.m. on March 9.
2. The Bears are going go be tight when it comes to the salary cap.
That is why they might seek to renegotiate the contract of a quarterback they trade for. That doesn’t mean offering the guy a pay cut — that’s not going to happen — but moving some numbers around to lower the 2021 cap number.
The Bears can also create cap space by shedding some players.
Right tackle Bobby Massie could be released at some point creating an immediate need on the offensive line.
There’s only one player with a looming roster bonus that could be in jeopardy and that’s nickel cornerback Buster Skrine. He’s due a $500,000 roster bonus on March 19 and the Bears could move on from him after a concussion sidelined him late in the season.
The Bears really valued tight end Jimmy Graham for his veteran presence this season and productivity in the red zone this season. But do they want to pay him $7 million this season?
Finally, the Bears can continue with their recent cap management plan of renegotiating contracts of high-priced players to create some immediate relief and kick guaranteed money down the road. Free safety Eddie Jackson could be up for a restructure. The Bears could extend cornerback Kyle Fuller, who is signed for one more season, to create some cap space. They could also consider reworking Khalil Mack’s contract.
3. Nagy has been considering hiring a veteran coach on the defensive side of the ball that might carry a title like ‘senior defensive assistant’ or something along those lines.
Former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine is known to be a possibility for this role.
Adam Caplan reported the Bears are also interviewed Matt Burke, who was the Eagles defensive line coach last season and the defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins in 2017 and 2018.
Figure Nagy finalizes his coaching staff soon.
4. While the Bears need to find ways to create cap space, they could also be considering re-signing some of their own players in advance of the start of the new league year March 17.
The team gave new contracts to Jackson and Massie in January the last two years and there are a handful of players coming out of contract.