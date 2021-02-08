The Chicago Bears’ interest in Carson Wentz is either GM Ryan Pace’s least stealth move — or the Philadelphia Eagles are desperately trying to drive up the price for the QB

At some point, the Chicago Bears are going to have to take their shot.

A perfect quarterback isn’t going to become available, at least one that is going to be realistic, so there will be pluses and minuses to any possibility. You can build a case for or against the names of potentially available passers, including Carson Wentz.

The Bears have been rumored to be in the mix to acquire Wentz via trade from the Philadelphia Eagles, but the buzz has been so loud in coaching and front office circles it’s either the least stealth move GM Ryan Pace has ever made or his counterpart in Philadelphia, Howie Roseman, is desperately trying to create more interest. The Bears are an easy mark in the high-stakes quarterback carousel because they are desperate. The Indianapolis Colts have also been linked to Wentz and sources say the Eagles have been working overtime to involve other teams.

There’s a huge gap between Wentz’s ceiling — when he was playing at an MVP level in 2017 before a season-ending knee injury — and his floor — which was a disastrous 2020 season. Wentz’s best came a long time ago. Mitch Trubisky was the future hope of the Bears during the 2017 season when Wentz was emerging as one of the great young talents in the league.