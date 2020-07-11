The Chicago Blackhawks’ play-in series against the Oilers is set to begin Aug. 1 in Edmonton as the NHL finalizes its return-to-play plan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Chicago Blackhawks now know the date and location of their best-of five play-in series against the Oilers: Aug. 1 on Edmonton’s home ice at Rogers Place.

Game 2 is scheduled for Aug. 3 and Game 3 on Aug. 5, with Games 4 and 5 set for Aug. 7-8, if necessary. The Hawks start a two-week training camp Monday at Fifth Third Arena and will travel to Edmonton on July 26.

Edmonton and Toronto had been reported to be chosen as hub cities to host the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the NHL confirmed as much Friday when it announced its finalized return-to-play plan. Chicago had been one of 10 finalists, but all U.S. candidates fell out of contention as cases of COVID-19 spiked or rebounded in many parts of the country in recent weeks.

Edmonton also was picked to host the conference finals and Stanley Cup Final. The Edmonton zone had 203 active cases as of late Friday, according Alberta.ca. That is 25 fewer than the Calgary, zone but Edmonton has had more than 4,000 fewer confirmed cases.

The league and the players association moved forward with a playoff schedule and ratified a four-year extension of the collective bargaining agreement, which will run through 2025-26.