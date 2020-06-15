The Chicago Cubs sign 6 undrafted free agents, rounding out the unprecedented 2020 MLB offseason

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Cubs agreed to terms with six college players on Sunday, the first day they could sign undrafted free agents who were eligible for last week’s draft.

Major League Baseball shortened its draft to a five rounds this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, replacing the previous 40-round format and leaving plenty of players available to be picked up.

Headlining the list is outfielder Bradlee Beesley of Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo. Beesley was ranked as the 429th among draft prospect by Baseball American. Beelsey batted .286 and hit 45 doubles in four seasons for the Mustangs.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Beesley batted .305 as a freshman, making 24 of his 53 starts at third base before moving to the outfield permanently the following season.

The Cubs also signed middle infielder Scott McKeon and left-hander Scott Kobos from Coastal Carolina.

The 6-foot, 185-pound McKeon was drafted in the 21st round by the Tigers in the 2019 draft but elected to return to Coastal Carolina for his senior season. McKeon batted .344 with a .407 on-base percentage in 79 games over his last two seasons.

Kobos, who started his college career as a left fielder at UNC Asheville, struck out 20 -- 11 on called third strikes -- in 19 1/3 innings.