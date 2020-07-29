The coronavirus has presented challenges to young athletes, but physical activity is important for all kids

The coronavirus pandemic has been a major disruption to the lives of young people nationwide, with each child handling the changes in their own way.
Many of those young people are involved in athletics but have had their spring and summer activities canceled or severely limited. Lacking the motivation of competing, and often without access to facilities and equipment, kids' physical health and skills have diminished in the last 4 to 5 months.
A study performed by the Shanghai Jiaotong University School of Medicine showed a drastic decrease in physical activity among children ages 6-17 during China's quarantine.
The good news? It doesn't take long for a young person to get back in shape and sharpen their skills.
Jackie Lampert is entering her 23rd year as head athletic trainer at Normal Community. She works for the Orthopedic Sports Enhancement Center in Bloomington, which contracts out athletic trainers to area schools.
“I have seen some a little out of shape," Lampert said of the football team when the players first came back to practice this summer. "Those first three weeks all Coach (Jason Drengwitz) did was conditioning Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Two weeks ago, we started the next phase and kids looked a lot better after conditioning.”
Lampert said some there were some players who had managed to stay in shape through the workout programs Drengwitz gave them, along with Zoom calls.
"He did his best to keep everybody engaged," Lampert said. “They (athletes) would touch base with their coaches and captains in group texting."
But not all athletes — especially younger ones — have had that type of organized activity.
Matt Munjoy is the athletic trainer at Maroa-Forsyth. He has three children ranging from 11 to 16 who attend Maroa and play sports.
"When the pandemic first started and the weather wasn’t very favorable in March and April, it was tough for them," Munjoy said. "It was tough to get any kind of prolonged activity because you aren’t going outside a whole lot during that period of time. A lot of the formalized programs that they were taking part in were shut down through the schools and that was the tough part. I know it affected kids in every part of our area.
"Early on it was tough and kids could only talk with their friends through apps. We had issues early on when they couldn’t get out to do anything and you could tell the difference in their demeanor and their overall personality, sleeping patterns. For several weeks, things were not good. I know a lot of families dealt with the same thing. We were careful about them going around and very hesitant at first to even let them go play catch with a friend."
Munjoy's children did play organized baseball and softball this summer, but he said that wasn't available for everyone.
"As the weather has warmed up, kids have been able to get out and do some things, but not all the kids are playing on a team over the summer so they are trying to do stuff on their own," Munjoy said.
Lampert said she was impressed by how much the Normal Community football players did on their own.
“I noticed some sophomores who are going to be juniors dropped some weight," Lampert said. "They did some stuff on their own. They looked healthy. I was really impressed. One in general was working on it before the quarantine happened. He was overweight and needed to work out and he did so well.”
But for younger kids, Munjoy said, "it is hard to take that initiative and do stuff on their own."
"We always talk of the social aspect of playing on teams but it really gets kids, and younger kids especially, more active and being around their friends as well," Munjoy said. "Some places you are able to play your club and travel sports, but by and large a lot of people don’t have that accessibility."
Munjoy said, especially with many districts still opting for online learning instead of in-person for the first quarter, giving kids breaks that include physical activity is important.
"Recess in a formalized class setting is not just about physical activity," he said. "It is also a mental break for the kid to get out of their desks and get away from the course work and have some fun.
"It is going to be a different type of feel with virtual classes. It is going to take a different level of dedication to sitting there and be able to learn at home. It can be difficult for university students to do that with the online programs and so when we ask 10-year-old kids to figure that out, they are going to have to take some breaks and maybe more frequently. Learn virtually for a little bit and then take a break and come back. For the younger kids it is going to take a lot of getting used to."
Munjoy said he recommends developing a pattern or routine, which Lampert said worked well for Normal Community athletes.
"You should try to make (the day) standardized so they know what to expect," Munjoy said. "The standardized times will make it easier to build in those breaks."
