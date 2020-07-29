The coronavirus has presented challenges to young athletes, but physical activity is important for all kids

Lampert said some there were some players who had managed to stay in shape through the workout programs Drengwitz gave them, along with Zoom calls.

"He did his best to keep everybody engaged," Lampert said. “They (athletes) would touch base with their coaches and captains in group texting."

But not all athletes — especially younger ones — have had that type of organized activity.

Matt Munjoy is the athletic trainer at Maroa-Forsyth. He has three children ranging from 11 to 16 who attend Maroa and play sports.

"When the pandemic first started and the weather wasn’t very favorable in March and April, it was tough for them," Munjoy said. "It was tough to get any kind of prolonged activity because you aren’t going outside a whole lot during that period of time. A lot of the formalized programs that they were taking part in were shut down through the schools and that was the tough part. I know it affected kids in every part of our area.