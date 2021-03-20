The last time Loyola played Illinois in the NCAA Tournament, the Ramblers were doing more than winning a national title. They were fighting for racial and social justice.

Before facing Illinois in the ’63 game, the Ramblers played Mississippi State in the so-called “Game of Change,” facing an all-white team that was banned by a state legislative order from playing integrated teams and had to sneak out of town to play Loyola.

Over the years, coach Porter Moser has had Harkness and other former Ramblers players speak to his teams.

“About social justice issues, about what they went through,” Moser said Saturday during a teleconference. “We’ve had these conversations with the ’63 team for years. I was fortunate enough to go with them to Washington on the 50-year anniversary in 2013, my second year on the job. President (Barack) Obama had us in his office, and there was a great picture of us in the Oval Office. I got to hang with those guys a couple days, and the stories they told me, the things they had to go through. It was crazy — they had to stay in two separate hotels.

“And that’s been a big part of our story. I’ll be honest with you, it was more of a story in 2018, maybe because there are so many different side stories with the pandemic going on right now. … I hope more stories come about in the next 24 hours. Jerry’s here — he’s from Indianapolis. With all the social justice issues going on in the world right now, the ’63 team was the game of change.