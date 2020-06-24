The New York City Marathon is canceled, but the Chicago Marathon — scheduled for 3 weeks earlier on Oct. 11 — remains in limbo

As another major fall marathon announced its cancellation Wednesday, the Bank of America Chicago Marathon remains in limbo.
The New York City Marathon, the world’s largest marathon, will not be run Nov. 1 because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
The 43rd running of the Chicago Marathon is still tentatively scheduled for three weeks before that on Oct. 11, but earlier this month organizers announced they could not definitely say whether a race would be held. A countdown clock on the website notes 108 days until the race.
“We’re continuing our preparations for the event with the goal of providing a safe race weekend experience,” organizers posted on their website June 8. “This includes working with city and state officials to align our preparations with their current guidelines and re-opening framework.
“Work is being done every day knowing that external factors could mean that we cannot safely hold the race. In addition, we’re also working to ensure that in the event of a cancellation, we are able to provide you with unique options outside of our standard event policies.”
Marathon communications director Alex Sawyer reiterated that information Wednesday in an email, saying organizers “are committed to sharing a decision with our runners soon as possible.” She said event updates will be posted when available here.
The Chicago Marathon typically draws about 45,000 runners and wheelchair athletes to the city, with a record 45,786 finishers from 50 states and more than 100 countries in 2019. Organizers estimate about 1.7 million spectators annually line the 26.2-mile course that starts and ends near Grant Park and travels as far north as Wrigleyville and as far south as Bridgeport.
The Chicago Marathon is one of the six Abbott World Major Marathons, along with Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, and New York.
Only elite marathoners and wheelchair athletes were allowed to compete in the Tokyo Marathon on March 1. Boston, originally scheduled for April 20 and rescheduled for Sept. 14, was canceled for the first time in its 124-year history on May 28. Organizers instead will make it a virtual race, giving finisher’s medals to participants who prove they ran 26.2 miles. London was postponed from April 26 to Oct. 4. Berlin, slated to run Sept. 27, was canceled in April.
The Chicago race is a major fall tourist event. Organizers estimated in 2019 that the race has a $338 million economic impact annually on the city.
The only time the Chicago Marathon didn’t start was in 1987, when sponsor Beatrice Foods withdrew its support. Organizers held a low-budget half marathon with about 3,000 runners instead.
The event was called off midrace in 2007, when stifling temperatures and insufficiently stocked water stations caused hundreds of runners to suffer heat-related illnesses. More than 300 runners were taken off the course in ambulances, and a Michigan man died, though the Cook County medical examiner’s office later determined it was not from heat illness.
The first Chicago Marathon was Sept. 25, 1977, as the Mayor Daley Marathon, and had more than 4,200 runners.
In the 42nd running in 2019, Lawrence Cherono and Brigid Kosgei, both of Kenya, won the men’s and women’s races. Cherono finished in 2 hours, 5 minutes, 45 seconds. Kosgei broke the world record by finishing in 2:14:04.
Daniel Romanchuk, a University of Illinois wheelchair race team member, won the men’s wheelchair race in 1:30:26. Manuela Schar of Switzerland coasted to her second straight victory in the women’s wheelchair race, finishing in 1:41:08.
