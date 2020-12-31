The perfect way to end — or extend — Mitch Trubisky’s time in Chicago is a Bears-Packers game at Soldier Field. Can the quarterback handle the weight of the moment?

Indeed, it seems like a fitting way to end — or extend — Trubisky’s time in Chicago.

Trubisky’s 1-5 record against the Packers has included one of the highest highs and one of the lowest lows of his career. In December 2018, the Bears clinched the NFC North title behind Trubisky’s 235 passing yards and two touchdowns in a 24-17 victory over the Packers. Less than nine months later, the Bears opened the NFL’s 100th season with a dud — a 10-3 loss to the Packers that included a fourth-quarter Trubisky interception and foreshadowed the troubles they would have in 2019.

The last meeting, a 41-25 loss Nov. 29, was Trubisky’s first game back as Bears starter, so this one will be a chance to prove the progress over the last month isn’t a mirage.

And it will be an opportunity to show he can play within himself with the weight of the past and the future hanging over him. Trubisky can draw on his experiences in those big games to help him this time.

“In a game specifically like this, we want to start fast, but to do that, you’ve got to have all of your emotions in check,” Trubisky said. “You’ve got to know what your job is and go out there and execute it and trust the guys next to you. But if your emotions aren’t in check and you’re too excited, that’s when maybe sometimes bad things can happen.