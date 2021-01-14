Theo Epstein — 2 months after leaving the Chicago Cubs — is hired by MLB as a consultant in on-field matters. In effect, he will be the Designated Nudger.

“Maybe there is a way to do that through changes over time, and to put the game back in the hands of the players, and let them do their thing on the field. I think that’s the best way to give fans more of what they want... Maybe there is a ways to get that under control, and obviously COVID has impacted the industry— the teams and especially the players.”

When he resigned from the Cubs on Nov. 17, 2020, with one year left on his contract, Epstein said he envisioned “taking some time to pursue other pursuits, to spend with my family and to do some things that have just been impossible when you’re going to a ballpark every single day.”

He ruled out entering politics, but said: “Policy is interesting … I think there are ways to impact the world around us without necessarily diving into those political waters. Maybe I’ll be able to do that in some form or another.”

Speculation he could take a job running the Chicago Bears didn’t come to fruition, though former Cubs manager Joe Maddon said he’d successful in another sport.

Epstein said he would likely remain in Chicago, where his wife, Marie, has a business and his two sons go to school. He can remain in Chicago in his new role with MLB and still leave his imprint on the game without having to work seven days a week.

“Theo is one of the most accomplished and thoughtful people in our sport,” Manfred said in a statement. “I am grateful that he has accepted our invitation to complement our ongoing efforts and provide his insights on making the best game in the world even better for the next generation of fans.”

