Theo Epstein is staying with Chicago Cubs — for now

Theo Epstein isn’t going anywhere -- for now.

The Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations intends to stay with the franchise, pending any development following his future meetings with Chairman Tom Ricketts later this month.

“I’m a Cub,” Epstein said Monday in a conference call with reporters following the team’s quick exit from the postseason. “The status quo is the most likely outcome.”

After he completed his ninth season in Chicago, Epstein again acknowledged there will be a transition, perhaps no later than after his contract expires after the 2021 season.

“I’ve been transparent about my feeling that after a certain period of time there can be real benefit for both an individual leader and an organization for some change," Epstein said in an hour-long interview. "I’m not going to run away from those feelings, but I’m also as invested in the Chicago Cubs as I was at any point in the last nine years.”

Speculation had centered around general manager Jed Hoyer as a potential successor, but there is no plan in place, according to Epstein.