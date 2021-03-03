‘This is my home.’ How Pedro Strop — back with the Chicago Cubs — revamped his offseason routine so he can return to his old form.

Figuring out how to eliminate those injuries became an offseason priority. Strop ate better and lost 20 pounds to take stress off his legs. He cut down on weightlifting, particularly with his upper body, which made him more svelte and less bulky. He focused his routine on becoming more flexible — incorporating a lot of stretching — rather than building strength. He reported to the Cubs 100% healthy.

“I’m so happy where I’m at right now,” Strop said. “I don’t have any issues at all. I’m not even going to the training room to do anything. I really believe it is going to be better for me over the course of the year.”

Strop has seen a major decline in his fastball velocity. It averaged 95.4 mph and hit 98 mph during the 2018 season. But that average dipped to 93.7 mph in 2019, the last time he pitched for the Cubs, and fell again in 2020 to 92.1 mph. Strop didn’t throw a fastball harder than 93.2 mph in his four appearances for the Reds last season.

Better health yields better velocity. At least that’s what the Cubs and Strop believe will happen with his injuries hopefully behind him.