You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tonight’s Cubs-Cardinals game in St. Louis is postponed after another positive COVID-19 test for the Cardinals
0 comments

Tonight’s Cubs-Cardinals game in St. Louis is postponed after another positive COVID-19 test for the Cardinals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The opener of the Chicago Cubs’ three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium Friday has been postponed.

Another positive COVID-19 test from the Cardinals clubhouse led to the postponement, according to an ESPN report.

The Cardinals have been off for nine days after 13 members tested positive last week in Milwaukee, including seven players. Cubs starter Jon Lester said last week he believed the series in St. Louis would be postponed, but MLB decided to return play this weekend.

The Cardinals players who were quarantined in a Milwaukee hotel flew back Wednesday and the team had a light workout at Busch Stadium.

Whether the rest of the series will now be canceled is unknown. The Cubs were awaiting word from MLB on the next step.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside Pitch: Cardinals encounter biggest virus-related challenge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News