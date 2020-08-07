Tonight’s Cubs-Cardinals game in St. Louis is postponed after another positive COVID-19 test for the Cardinals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The opener of the Chicago Cubs’ three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium Friday has been postponed.

Another positive COVID-19 test from the Cardinals clubhouse led to the postponement, according to an ESPN report.

The Cardinals have been off for nine days after 13 members tested positive last week in Milwaukee, including seven players. Cubs starter Jon Lester said last week he believed the series in St. Louis would be postponed, but MLB decided to return play this weekend.

The Cardinals players who were quarantined in a Milwaukee hotel flew back Wednesday and the team had a light workout at Busch Stadium.

Whether the rest of the series will now be canceled is unknown. The Cubs were awaiting word from MLB on the next step.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0