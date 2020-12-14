Tony La Russa agrees to plead guilty to reckless driving charge, a report says. The Chicago White Sox manager may serve a day in jail.

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa has reached an agreement to plead guilty to a charge of reckless driving, according to a report from The Athletic’s James Fegan.

La Russa, 76, was originally charged with two Class 1 misdemeanor counts of driving while under the influence of intoxication after a February arrest in Arizona.

According to the report, La Russa has agreed to plead guilty to the Class 2 misdemeanor. He will serve a day in jail, according to The Athletic, but “the state is not opposed to work release or home detention if La Russa qualifies and a judge approves.”

Additionally, La Russa will be required to pay a fine and complete community restitution, according to the report.

A change of plea hearing is scheduled for Dec. 21.

It was the second known DUI arrest for La Russa, who was arrested in March 2007 in Jupiter, Fla., after he was found asleep at the wheel with his vehicle running and in park at a stop sign. He pleaded guilty to that charge eight months later.

The Sox hired La Russa as their manager on Oct. 29. A Sox spokesman said on Nov. 10, the day ESPN first reported the charges, that the organization was aware of the arrest before hiring La Russa.