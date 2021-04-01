Tony La Russa begins his 2nd stint as Chicago White Sox manager: ‘Our staff wants to come through, put these guys in position to win’

“Albert told me how much Tony respects the game and how much Tony respects the players and the people around him, and he wasn’t wrong,” Abreu said. “I vouch for that. It has been incredible to be with Tony, to be part of this team.”

Thursday’s Sox starter, Lucas Giolito, said La Russa has continued to “foster a great environment in our clubhouse, our family environment.”

“Mutual respect between everyone,” Giolito said last week. “Tony being very open and honest about the things on his mind going into this season, we love that. That’s what we’re all about here, everyone respecting each other and being honest.”

Those types of reviews have been the norm, according to general manager Rick Hahn.

“It’s been very positive from the players I’ve talked to,” Hahn said Tuesday. “I’m getting their candid point of view. But certainly everything I’ve heard from them or I’ve heard in terms of secondhand conversations is that everyone’s been pleased with the tone and tenor of the camp and the feeling in the clubhouse.”

Hahn had heard about La Russa’s attention to detail in the dugout. And he noticed that this spring.