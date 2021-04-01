Tony La Russa begins his 2nd stint as Chicago White Sox manager: ‘Our staff wants to come through, put these guys in position to win’

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa felt that “exciting apprehension” on the eve of opening day.
“Our staff wants to come through, put these guys in position to win,” La Russa said Wednesday in Anaheim, Calif. “I know our fans have expectations and I’ve been through this before, if you get motivated properly, take your best shot every day and see if you’re good enough.”
Thursday’s opening day against the Los Angeles Angels marked La Russa’s first regular-season game as a manager since Sept. 28, 2011, with the St. Louis Cardinals. That team went on to win the World Series.
La Russa is aiming for more success with the Sox.
“It’s really important not to walk in thinking we’re special and the other side is conceding anything,” La Russa said. “We’ve got a lot of headlines, well-deserved because we do have talent and had success last year. And the other side can use that to their advantage, ‘Well hey, they think they’re so good we’re going to show you.’
“The other side takes care of what they think, but we have to take care of what we think.”
Asked before Thursday’s game if the 2021 opener felt any different than the previous ones in his career, La Russa said, “I feel exactly like I have, anxious and can’t wait to get started.”
Some saw La Russa, 76, as a surprise pick when the Sox replaced Rick Renteria in part because of the lengthy time away from the dugout.
But the resume speaks for itself. La Russa was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014 for a career that includes three World Series titles — 1989 with the Oakland Athletics and 2006 and 2011 with the Cardinals.
He is third on the all-time wins list for managers.
Some wondered how La Russa would mesh with today’s players. That hasn’t been an issue.
“He knows the time that we as a player need to spend on the field,” Sox first baseman Jose Abreu said last week through an interpreter. “He knows when you need to rest. He knows how to take control of how you measure your work.
“The atmosphere that he has created along with the coaches has been outstanding. We’re putting special emphasis on the little things. We’re working on specific areas of the game that we need to in order to win games and to be a complete team.”
Shortstop Tim Anderson agreed.
“He understands the players and also understands the staff as well,” Anderson said before Thursday’s game. “I think we are in a good spot.”
Abreu received a scouting report on La Russa from Angels first baseman Albert Pujols. La Russa managed Pujols for 11 seasons in St. Louis.
“Albert told me how much Tony respects the game and how much Tony respects the players and the people around him, and he wasn’t wrong,” Abreu said. “I vouch for that. It has been incredible to be with Tony, to be part of this team.”
Thursday’s Sox starter, Lucas Giolito, said La Russa has continued to “foster a great environment in our clubhouse, our family environment.”
“Mutual respect between everyone,” Giolito said last week. “Tony being very open and honest about the things on his mind going into this season, we love that. That’s what we’re all about here, everyone respecting each other and being honest.”
Those types of reviews have been the norm, according to general manager Rick Hahn.
“It’s been very positive from the players I’ve talked to,” Hahn said Tuesday. “I’m getting their candid point of view. But certainly everything I’ve heard from them or I’ve heard in terms of secondhand conversations is that everyone’s been pleased with the tone and tenor of the camp and the feeling in the clubhouse.”
Hahn had heard about La Russa’s attention to detail in the dugout. And he noticed that this spring.
“Certainly the work ethic is remarkable,” Hahn said. “The passion for winning is as strong as any that I’ve seen. But the one thing that stands out most is the attention to detail and the purpose behind each and every drill, each and every conversation. In spring, obviously, your in-game decisions can be a little looser. But they’re purposeful here. And it’s been impressive.”
This is La Russa’s second stint with the Sox, having served as manager from 1979-86. The Sox won a division title in 1983.
What do they have in store for 2021?
“We believe we have a shot, and they’re working at it,” La Russa said, “We respect for the growth of Kansas City and Detroit. But also with Minnesota (and) what Cleveland had done to dominate that division, so we’re walking in there hungry.”