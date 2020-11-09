Tony La Russa was charged with DUI a day before the Chicago White Sox hired him as manager, a report says

Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa, hired by the Chicago White Sox last month, was charged with driving under the influence after a February arrest in Arizona, ESPN reported Monday, citing court records.

The case was filed Oct. 28 — one day before the Sox announced La Russa’s hiring — the report said.

When ESPN reached him Monday night, La Russa said, “I have nothing to say,” and hung up.

A White Sox spokesman confirmed to the Tribune on Monday that the team was aware of the arrest before hiring La Russa.

“Because this is an active case, we cannnot comment further at this time,” the spokesman said.

It’s the second known DUI arrest for La Russa, 76, who was arrested in March 2007 in Jupiter, Fla., after he was found asleep at the wheel with his vehicle in park at a stop sign. He pleaded guilty to that charge eight months later.