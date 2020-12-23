TOP STORIES OF '20: Illinois State leaders Dietz, Lyons announce retirement plans

The Pantagraph is counting down the Top 10 stories of 2020. This is No. 7. What do you think are the top stories of the year? Join our conversation here.

NORMAL — Two leaders named Larry announced their retirements at Illinois State University this year: President Larry Dietz and Athletics Director Larry Lyons.

Dietz announced just before Thanksgiving break that he planned to retire as of June 30. He said the COVID-19 pandemic did not cause him to retire but did cause him to reflect on his plans.

On Jan. 4 Dietz will hit a milestone — working 50 years in higher education, the last 9½ at ISU. He has been president since March 2014. Before that, he was vice president for student affairs.

The pandemic has been the dominant issue facing Dietz and ISU since mid-March, but there has been good news, too.