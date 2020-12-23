TOP STORIES OF '20: Illinois State leaders Dietz, Lyons announce retirement plans

The Pantagraph is counting down the Top 10 stories of 2020. This is No. 7. What do you think are the top stories of the year? Join our conversation here.
NORMAL — Two leaders named Larry announced their retirements at Illinois State University this year: President Larry Dietz and Athletics Director Larry Lyons.
Dietz announced just before Thanksgiving break that he planned to retire as of June 30. He said the COVID-19 pandemic did not cause him to retire but did cause him to reflect on his plans.
On Jan. 4 Dietz will hit a milestone — working 50 years in higher education, the last 9½ at ISU. He has been president since March 2014. Before that, he was vice president for student affairs.
The pandemic has been the dominant issue facing Dietz and ISU since mid-March, but there has been good news, too.
ISU completed its comprehensive fund-raising campaign, “Redbirds Rising,” on June 30 with a record $180.9 million. The original goal had been $150 million. And in January, Gov. J.B. Pritzker came to ISU to announce the release of $52.3 million for a long-planned fine arts complex.
Lyons revealed in early October he was ending 33 years as an ISU athletic administrator. He had been the Redbird AD since May of 2013 and previously served as as assistant athletic director for business and finance.
Under Lyons' watch, ISU has undergone facility improvements to Hancock Stadium, Redbird Arena and Duffy Bass Field.
The Redbirds have made 15 NCAA postseason appearances since 2013. The ISU football team was the FCS national runner-up to conclude the 2014 season.
Some ISU student-athletes objected when Lyons used the phrase “All Redbird lives matter” in an Aug. 27 video-conferencing meeting.
The comment was seen as dismissive to the Black Lives Matter movement.
The 65-year-old Lyons quickly apologized. maintaining he meant no offense with the remark. He said in an interview with the Pantagraph the controversy was not a factor in his decision to retire.
