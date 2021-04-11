Trevor Williams KO’d early in his return to Pittsburgh, and the Chicago Cubs offense is quiet again in a 7-1 loss to the Pirates

Trevor Williams’ return to Pittsburgh wasn’t a memorable performance.

At least, not in a good way for the 28-year-old right-hander. Williams lasted only 3⅓ innings after surrendering five runs in the Chicago Cubs’ 7-1 loss to the Pirates at PNC Park. It sealed a series loss and sends the Cubs to Milwaukee below .500 at 4-5.

The Cubs’ 1-0 lead in the second on Javier Báez’s third home run didn’t last long. The Pirates tagged Williams for three runs in the bottom of the second after four consecutive hits to open the inning. Even Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker got in on the action, connecting for a two-run single.

“Baseball is a game of inches, and it felt like when we were beating guys, it was just out of reach of certain guys in the field,” Williams said. “And then when I did misexecute a pitch, it was hammered. But other than that, would I have liked to get ahead of more (batters)? Sure, but I think we were pitching around the right guys in that instance.”

The Pirates played a tribute video on the left-field scoreboard for Williams while he warmed up in the first. Williams spent the previous six years in the Pirates organization, including five in the majors, posting a 4.43 ERA in 106 games (94 starts).