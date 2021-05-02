Umpire crunch has games ‘on the line’ before they start

The lone umpire Saturday was to be paid more than for a typical game, in part to “entice him” to come, Kennedy said. That is a reality this spring for athletic directors.

In the long term, the hope is life will be back to normal, or much closer to normal, by next spring. Kennedy said the IHSA also is seeking to recruit umpires.

“They sent something out and I put it out to our student body … they’re offering two free registrations for high school students who want to get into umpiring,” Kennedy said. “They’re trying to get young people out there because it is an older population.”

The need for umpires was illustrated in an email sent to umpires Friday morning. A list of baseball games needing umpires included two for Friday afternoon.

Also on the list were 11 on Saturday … a mix of high school games at all levels and youth travel games. Most were doubleheaders. There also were eight openings for Monday games.

Asked if this is the most difficult season to find umpires in his 25 years at LeRoy, Meyer replied, “I would say yes.”