Monday, May 1
Baseball
Pontiac at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
University High at Mahomet-Seymour, 5 p.m.
Cornerstone Christian at Kankakee Trinity, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Washington at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Softball
Charleston at Bloomington, 4 p.m.
Pontiac at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Olympia at University High, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Washington at Normal West, 7 p.m.
Central Catholic at St. Teresa, 6 p.m.
Springfield Lanphier at University High, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Cornerstone Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Lincoln at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
University High at Urbana University, 4:30 p.m.
Track & Field
University High at Morton, 4 p.m.
College
Heartland Golf at NJCAA DII Regionals (Bloomington, Ind.)
