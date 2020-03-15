Virus doesn't deter horse racing at US tracks, but few fans

"It's really scary what's going on right now," Van Dyke said. "I hope they get it under control."

Even without fans around, workers could be seen cleaning various public areas of Santa Anita to defend against the coronavirus, which left horse racing as one of the few sports still going on in the U.S.

"It's just weird what's going on in the world," Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert said. "I never realized we're so vulnerable. This is scary times."

Still, it was a good day for the two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer. He watched from afar as Nadal won the $1 million Rebel Stakes — a major Kentucky Derby prep — by 1½ lengths at Oaklawn in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

"That was a pretty impressive performance. He just laid it down," Baffert said.

A short time later, Charlatan led all the way and blew away four rivals in the $57,000 allowance race for 3-year-olds.

Nadal, Charlatan and Authentic give Baffert yet another loaded hand for the Kentucky Derby, which is scheduled to be run May 2. Churchill Downs officials have yet to say whether the opening leg of the Triple Crown will go on or be postponed.

"They're three pretty wicked ombres," Baffert said. "It's a good spot to be in."