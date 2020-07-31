Watch now: 2 Cardinals positive for COVID-19 as Friday's game postponed and team self-isolates in hotel

The Cardinals' traveling party has been instructed to self-isolate in their hotel rooms after two players tested positive for COVID-19 and others are going through subsequent exams, sources confirmed to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

As result, the team will not leave the hotel Friday and undergo an additional round of tests, according to a team source. The afternoon game at Miller Park was postponed, the Brewers announced later Friday morning.

The teams and Major League Baseball are in the process of contact tracing to determine what that means for the weekend series. As of now, the teams both plan to play Saturday's game, as scheduled.

Major League Baseball says that the Cardinals have followed the protocols in place, isolated players, and have enough time for additional testing to resume their road trip with only Friday's interruption.

MLB has announced the plan for a doubleheader Sunday.

That doubleheader will be two seven-inning games, according to an official source. That rule is set to be announced and go into effect this weekend. The Cardinals arrived in Milwaukee on Wednesday evening and had an off day Thursday before planning to play the Brewers in their home opener on Friday.