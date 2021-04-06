Watch now: 3 takeaways from the NCAA Tournament championship game, including giving all the credit to Baylor — instead of making excuses for Gonzaga

These were clearly the two best teams in college basketball — and Baylor was clearly the better of the two.

The Bears’ tough guards, physical play on the boards, aggressive offense and smothering defense shaped the game from the start. They jumped to a 9-0 lead and led by as many as 19 points in the first half.

“They punched us in the mouth right from the get-go,” Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert said.

Even after Gonzaga cut Baylor’s lead to nine points in the second half, the Bears locked in even more and went up by 20 points. The ‘Zags never led.

Baylor, whose two losses came after a three-week pause for a COVID-19 issue, were dominant on the glass with a 38-22 edge, including 16-5 on the offensive boards.

Jared Butler led the way with 22 points and seven assists, making four of the Bears’ 10 3-pointers.

It wasn’t that Baylor didn’t let Gonzaga get clear shots — Gonzaga couldn’t even get enough shots. Baylor took 18 more than Gonzaga. The Bulldogs couldn’t even get their first field goal until 5 minutes, 32 seconds had passed after tipoff.