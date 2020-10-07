Watch now: 6 months later, Central Illinois sports-related businesses still grappling with COVID-19 restrictions

"There have been people who live out of town and not in Decatur who have helped out," Walker said. "We don't really know when this COVID is going to end and if it wasn't for people stepping up in the community we probably would have had to close the doors last month. We are hanging on by a shoestring. I love the gym and I love developing the youth in Decatur, but when it starts to hit me personally where I can't do things for my family, it becomes tough."

Typically, SkyWalker has a vibrant AAU basketball scene and rents out the courts for team practices and a host of other activities including boxing training and music performances. With league play canceled, Walker has focused on personal training several nights a week.

"We had to cancel our youth basketball league and so the only way we can operate is through our attendance and getting a population to come in to pay the league fees and sign up for leagues and participate in our different events. Without that we can't survive," Walker said. "I'm doing a lot more trainings and getting kids ready because they can't really get into a lot of gyms right now. It is individual trainings and small groups to do volleyball and different things like that. We can't do big boxing shows where the public can come in and have a good time and where we really make money off of having a packed house."