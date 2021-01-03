Watch now: Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams make their mark on the NFL and Green Bay Packers record books — and on the Chicago Bears

Aaron Rodgers described a scene in the Green Bay Packers locker room filled with dancing and hugging — and maybe a misty eye or two from himself — after they beat the Chicago Bears 35-16 to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which comes with a week off and home-field advantage.
“A couple dance moves from (coach Matt) LaFleur,” Rodgers said. “I don’t like to share too much from the locker room, but I do think somebody should ask him to show some of the dance moves that he performed.”
After the Bears drew within five points on a Cairo Santos field goal in the third quarter, the Packers danced circles around them with two unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Rodgers continued his dominance over his NFC North neighbors with four touchdown passes — just as he did in the teams’ Week 12 meeting — to cap a stellar season with 48 touchdowns, tying Dan Marino for fifth-most in NFL history.
“MVP should be locked up,” Packers wide receiver Davante Adams said. “There’s nothing else to really talk about.
“You look at what he’s done and what we’ve been able to do. They’ve hit him with everything — said that he didn’t have any weapons — and then we go out there and go 13-3, which isn’t our end goal, obviously, but it’s a hell of an accomplishment, especially in your second year with a new staff.”
Adams made history himself by surpassing Sterling Sharpe’s single-season franchise record with 115 receptions — despite missing two games and half of another. Adams had six catches Sunday to pass Sharpe’s mark of 112.
Adams also tied Sharpe’s team record with his 18th touchdown catch, a 6-yard connection with Rodgers in the fourth quarter that pushed the Packers past 30 points for the 12th time this season.
“I’ll tell you what I told ‘Te in the locker room,” Rodgers said. “I said, ’13\u00bd games and you just had the greatest season of a Packers receiver in history.’
“And it got me emotional and gets me emotional in this moment. I just have a ton of respect and appreciation for him and what he accomplished.”
For all of the emotion going around, the Packers were matter of fact about what the bye means for them: The road to the Super Bowl goes through Lambeau Field.
“It gives us an opportunity,” Rodgers said. “It’s a different year, so the home field may not mean the exact same as in years past obviously, with the home-field crowd can make a difference certain times in the game. But it’s important.
“The weather is an issue always in these months. We’ll definitely be hoping for some cold, frigid temperatures in a couple weeks.”