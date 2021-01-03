Watch now: Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams make their mark on the NFL and Green Bay Packers record books — and on the Chicago Bears

Aaron Rodgers described a scene in the Green Bay Packers locker room filled with dancing and hugging — and maybe a misty eye or two from himself — after they beat the Chicago Bears 35-16 to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which comes with a week off and home-field advantage.

“A couple dance moves from (coach Matt) LaFleur,” Rodgers said. “I don’t like to share too much from the locker room, but I do think somebody should ask him to show some of the dance moves that he performed.”

After the Bears drew within five points on a Cairo Santos field goal in the third quarter, the Packers danced circles around them with two unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Rodgers continued his dominance over his NFC North neighbors with four touchdown passes — just as he did in the teams’ Week 12 meeting — to cap a stellar season with 48 touchdowns, tying Dan Marino for fifth-most in NFL history.

“MVP should be locked up,” Packers wide receiver Davante Adams said. “There’s nothing else to really talk about.