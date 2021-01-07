Watch now: As Matt Nagy searches for his 1st playoff win, examining his mark on the Chicago Bears’ mercurial 8-8 season is a complicated task

Nagy faced the question last month, after the offense put together its third straight 30-point game in a streak of four. What took so long?

“We try not to look back at what happened,” Nagy said. “We just want to keep building off of where we feel we’re at. And we do feel like it’s a good place with the identity of the offense with Mitchell playing the way he’s playing, with the scheme, with the consistency of the O-line and with the growth of all these younger players.”

Nagy and Trubisky have at least one more chance together Sunday to prove the progress isn’t a fluke against a Saints defense that ranks in the top five in the NFL in several categories. The future is clouded beyond that, with Trubisky set to become a free agent and the thoughts of Chairman George McCaskey on the direction of the franchise still unspoken. So Nagy will practice what he preaches and focus on the immediate future.

And he will try to figure out how to get his team to prove wrong those who doubt the abilities of this 8-8 playoff team.

“The beauty of sports and the beauty of competition, and all teams understand this, is that, really, when you get to Sunday … anything can happen,” Nagy said.

“So the only thing we can do is keep believing in each other and know that it’s a new season and play to the best product that we can put out there on Sunday against (a Saints team) that’s playing really well. We understand people have opinions, but at the same time, we’re going to do what we know, and that’s to believe in one another and play hard for each other.”

