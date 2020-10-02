Watch now: Benson: High school football in the fall has been lost. Can we handle no hoops this winter?

In talking to a couple veteran hoops coaches in the area, they remain optimistic the season will be played at some point. One surmised that maybe the start date will be pushed back to Jan. 1 if COVID-19 cases in the state don't drop very soon.

Right now, teams can hold 20 contact days of workouts with their teams from Sept. 7 to Oct. 31, but masks must be worn at all times under IDPH Phase 4 Restore Illinois guidelines.

One coach said it would be difficult to play a regulation 32-minute game with a mask on after watching his team scrimmage in masks. However, if forced to do so they would in a heartbeat for the chance to play.

The coaches were encouraged a couple weeks ago when the IHSA waived the two-games-per-week limit for winter, spring and summer sports. That seemed to indicate things were trending in the right direction for an uninterrupted modified basketball season.

Athletic directors have been diligently putting together their basketball schedules in hopes all the games will be played. Fingers crossed that will be the case.

Yet now might be the time to get ready for a long, cold winter without basketball (and high-risk wrestling doesn't seem to stand a chance, does it?).