Watch now: Benson: Some fans might have seen start of good things ahead for Illinois State basketball team

There weren't a lot of fans Saturday at CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky. Only 1,290 were allowed inside the building and that included players, coaches, officials, media, staff, etc.
Social distancing was observed and everyone wore masks — except those on the court, of course.
No matter. It really felt like you were at a college basketball game again.
Feel like I'm really at a college 🏀 game. Nice to actually hear a pep band again. Murray State pep band playing familiar tune 15 minutes before @Redbird_MBB game vs. Racers. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/8xC6YumeBa— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) December 5, 2020
Hearing a pep band was great. Redbird Arena was dead quiet for Illinois State's opener on Wednesday except when some crowd noise was pumped in during the second half (FYI: that didn't really work well). No fans are being allowed in Illinois because of COVID-19 state regulations, which differ from state to state.
However, Saturday wasn't anything close to a real homecourt advantage for Murray State. ISU head coach Dan Muller knows because he brought the Redbirds into this building two previous times (2014, 2016) when it got really loud.
Still, Muller was a little raspy voiced during his postgame Zoom conference, the new way in this pandemic world the media communicates with coaches and players. Muller had to raise his voice more for the players to hear, something he didn't face during the Redbirds' previous three games when few were in attendance.
Getting to this season was difficult for ISU, as it has been for many college teams during the pandemic. The Redbirds had multiple players test positive for COVID-19 since the summer when they first got together, shutting down practices for up to two weeks for many.
Then Keith Fisher III, the Redbirds' emotional leader and top frontcourt player, decided to opt-out this season out of concerns for his family. That certainly is understandable, but it really was a tough blow for a squad with only four returners, including three sophomores, and no seniors.
The season is but four games and two weeks old. It's much too early to make any determinations on how ISU (2-2) will fare when Missouri Valley Conference action begins Dec. 27 at Loyola.
However, one thing was clear Saturday from the last time ISU played a game in Kentucky:
These Redbirds got some heart.
Almost a year ago, ISU went to Northern Kentucky and were thoroughly embarrassed. The Norse put a 79-64 whipping on the Redbirds, but it really wasn't that close. ISU didn't put up much of a fight in the second half.
The same thing could have happened Saturday when Murray State pulled away to a 16-point lead with 10 minutes left. ISU seemed on the ropes and a blowout appeared imminent.
Instead, ISU clawed back thanks to some inspired play by 6-foot-10 junior college transfer Dusan Mahorcic. The Redbirds got within 67-62 and twice had a chance to get within one possession inside four minutes left.
ISU couldn't pull it off and fell, 76-65, to the Ohio Valley Conference co-favorites. Yet it wasn't from lack of effort. Considering the Redbirds went 10 of 21 at the line and 5 of 23 outside the arc — along with DJ Horne and Josiah Strong combining to make 7 of 25 shots — this could have turned ugly.
Mahorcic's presence in his ISU debut, after missing the first three games with a bad back, was undeniable. He attacked the basket against the brawny Murray State bigs. He pumped up his teammates and immediately took his spot as one of ISU's new leaders.
"I'm really proud of my team how we competed. Guys were really together," said Mahorcic, who registered 15 points and nine rebounds. "The bench was our biggest audience. There were some people, which was nice to see around, but the bench basically was a boost for everyone playing. Even though we lost, I'm happy our team is growing and where we can get."
So is Muller. While there are no moral victories in Division I basketball, refusing to wilt when the Racers were threatening to blow the game open was important for the ISU coaching staff to see. Numerous times during last season's 10-21 slide, the Redbirds didn't always have the fortitude to fight back when things were going bad.
"You only know how much you grow from it with how you perform in practice this week," cautioned Muller, whose team has final exams this week before resuming Saturday at Ball State.
This ISU team has a long way to go. Guys are still getting used to playing on the court with each other. A typical preseason for such a new team would have been so valuable.
The Redbirds might finish in the bottom half of the Missouri Valley Conference standings after being picked for ninth, ahead of only Evansville. Be advised, though, the other MVC coaches saw how ISU stood toe-to-toe with an opponent that would be battling for the top if it were in the league.
This week started with ISU enjoying a laugher in dismantling Division III Greenville, 177-108. The Redbirds got some national attention for their layup drill and dunk-fest against an opponent that wasn't interested in playing half-court defense.
When this season is completed, though, it might be looked back the really important game this week took place five hours from Normal.
