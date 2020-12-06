Watch now: Benson: Some fans might have seen start of good things ahead for Illinois State basketball team

The same thing could have happened Saturday when Murray State pulled away to a 16-point lead with 10 minutes left. ISU seemed on the ropes and a blowout appeared imminent.

Instead, ISU clawed back thanks to some inspired play by 6-foot-10 junior college transfer Dusan Mahorcic. The Redbirds got within 67-62 and twice had a chance to get within one possession inside four minutes left.

ISU couldn't pull it off and fell, 76-65, to the Ohio Valley Conference co-favorites. Yet it wasn't from lack of effort. Considering the Redbirds went 10 of 21 at the line and 5 of 23 outside the arc — along with DJ Horne and Josiah Strong combining to make 7 of 25 shots — this could have turned ugly.

Mahorcic's presence in his ISU debut, after missing the first three games with a bad back, was undeniable. He attacked the basket against the brawny Murray State bigs. He pumped up his teammates and immediately took his spot as one of ISU's new leaders.

"I'm really proud of my team how we competed. Guys were really together," said Mahorcic, who registered 15 points and nine rebounds. "The bench was our biggest audience. There were some people, which was nice to see around, but the bench basically was a boost for everyone playing. Even though we lost, I'm happy our team is growing and where we can get."