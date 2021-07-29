Watch now: Bloomington's JR Gordon headed to national senior bowling tournament

The wait has been a lengthy one, but JR Gordon of Bloomington will finally get his chance to compete in the US Bowling Congress Senior National Championships next week in Henderson, Nev.

Gordon won the Illinois State Seniors Tournament Class E (ages 50-54) all events title early in 2020 in DeKalb to qualify for the national event in Louisville, Ky.

That tournament was cancelled because of the pandemic.

“I’m just ecstatic to actually be going out to it,” Gordon said. “An opportunity like this doesn’t come around very much.”

Gordon will roll three games each on Wednesday and Thursday at Sunset Station Hotel and Casino near Las Vegas. The top six handicap scores in each age division advance to Friday’s championship round.

Gordon is the lone bowler from Illinois in his division. The tournament will feature about 400 participants from all 50 states and Canadian provinces over all age divisions.

The all events category combines a bowler’s scores from singles and doubles competition.

At Mardi Gras Lanes in DeKalb, Gordon posted a handicap score of 725 in singles and registered a 722 in doubles while bowling with Arnold Hunt of Saybook.

Gordon’s all events total was a first-place 1,447. He and Hunt teamed up for a 1,305 in doubles.

“Arnold drills the bowling balls I use,” Gordon said. “It’s all ironic how the whole thing fell into place.”

Gordon bowls in three weekly leagues at Bloomington’s Pheasant Lanes.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.