Watch now: Brees throws 2 TDs, Lutz hits FG in OT, Saints beat Bears

After the Saints went three-and-out, Chicago tied it with 13 seconds left on Santos' field goal into the wind.

Brees picked apart the Monsters of the Midway, completing 31 of 41 passes for 280 yards. Along with the TD to Hill in the fourth, he threw a 16-yarder to Jared Cook in the closing seconds of the first half to cut Chicago's lead to 13-10. Brees now has 560 TDs in his career, with Brady at 559.

Alvin Kamara joined Matt Forte and LaDainian Tomlinson as the only running backs in NFL history with 50 or more receptions in each of his first four seasons.

The three-time Pro Bowl pick had nine catches — giving him 55 on the year — for 96 yards. He also ran for 67 yards, and the Saints won their sixth in a row against the Bears.

Foles was 28 of 41 for 272 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Allen Robinson, who spent most of the week in the NFL's concussion protocol, had a sprawling 24-yard TD reception in the back of the end zone in the second quarter. Rookie Darnell Mooney added a career-high 69 yards receiving and a touchdown.

David Montgomery ran for a season-high 89 yards, but the Bears came up short after getting dominated by the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.