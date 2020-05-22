Watch now: Central Catholic graduate Brian Bradtke adjusting to COVID-19 events as marketing consultant

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Brian Bradtke is monitoring developments related to the return of the NFL with intense interest.

“Hour by hour on social media,” Bradtke said. “Like everybody else.”

Sports are being forced into changes by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Bradtke wants to be ready to act when relevant events transpire.

“It’s going to be different moving forward,” said the 2006 Central Catholic High School graduate. “But there is a glimmer of hope.”

Bradtke serves as a marketing consultant through B2 Enterprises, the company he founded in 2011 and serves as chief executive officer.

“COVID has been tough on everybody,” said Bradtke, who has current or former NFL players Lane Johnson, Johnny Hekker, Nate Burleson, Jeff Allen and Logan Ryan among his clients. “From a marketing sports standpoint, there are no in-person appearances, no huge production shoots.

“A lot of brands and companies are cutting back on marketing budgets. It’s kind of shifted to come up with creative ideas to pivot from what we’ve done in the past to virtual meet and greets and Zoom Q and As (question and answer) online.”

Bradtke is not an agent and does not negotiate player contracts.