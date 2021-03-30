Watch now: Chicago Bears GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy are expected to be interested observers at Alabama’s pro day for QB Mac Jones

Niners GM John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan also plan to attend Alabama’s pro day Tuesday for a closer look at Jones. When Shanahan was asked Monday on a call with Bay Area reporters why he felt the urge to attend Jones’ workout despite a longstanding track record of avoiding pro days, he smiled.

“I normally don’t like to go to them a bunch, unless I feel I have to for some reason,” Shanahan said. “I’ve also grown up with the idea that you don’t like to go everywhere and show people things. And when you’re sitting at (pick No.) 12, I don’t want to go to a bunch of quarterback pro days. … Now that you’ve moved up to 3, you don’t have to hide as much. It’s not as big of a deal to me as it might have been when we were sitting at 12.”

Fields’ pro day will also take place Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio, and the Bears are expected to have at least one evaluator there as well.

At Alabama, meanwhile, Jones will attempt to lessen concerns about his athletic deficiencies while showcasing his accuracy and pocket presence. (His first on-field workout for NFL teams came last week.)