Watch now: Chicago Bears lose 21-9 to New Orleans Saints and head into the offseason with questions about the future

As the Chicago Bears season ended with a 21-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the question lingers: What next?

A Bears team that finished the regular season 8-8 and got into the playoffs as the NFC’s No. 7 seed because of an Arizona Cardinals loss looked overmatched against the second-seeded Saints.

Now Bears Chairman George McCaskey must decide how to proceed with a franchise that has two playoff berths in the last three years but lost the games in different styles of disappointment.

On Sunday, a Bears offense that had a December resurgence against some of the worst defenses in the NFL was held to 239 yards — 99 of them coming on the last meaningless touchdown drive — and didn’t find the end zone until the final play of the game against a Saints defense that ranks among the top five in the league in several categories.

In potentially his last start in a Bears uniform, quarterback Mitch Trubisky completed 19 of 29 passes for 199 yards and a 19-yard touchdown to Jimmy Graham as time expired. Trubisky is set to become a free agent this offseason.

The Bears converted 1 of 10 third downs, their first conversion coming on the final drive.