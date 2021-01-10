Watch now: Drop, ejection and penalties sink Bears in playoff loss

Nagy said the Bears had kept the trick play in their pocket for several weeks, setting it up by running almost all of the time out of that formation.

“It was a touchdown,” Trubisky said. “You don’t get many opportunities like that to get your guy wide open behind the safety. I was excited it got called, and it definitely would have helped getting on the board early.”

Chicago got nothing out of that drive, failing to cut into a 7-0 deficit after the Saints had taken the lead on Michael Thomas’ 13-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter. Trubisky was knocked out of bounds 2 yards short of the marker as he tried to avoid a hit on a fourth-and-4 scramble from the New Orleans 34.

The rest of the day was just as rough.

The Bears failed to convert their first nine third downs — the Saints went 11 of 17 — and were outgained 385-140 before a meaningless 99-yard drive that ended with Jimmy Graham catching a touchdown pass with no time left.

Graham appeared in no mood to celebrate and eager to start the offseason, getting up and trotting straight into the tunnel to the visitor's locker room in the Superdome.