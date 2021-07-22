Watch now: Heyworth hires Nate Albaugh as head football coach, athletic director

HEYWORTH — Nate Albaugh has been a high school head football coach at four different schools. He wasn't particularly looking for another spot just now.
Then Albaugh saw there was an opening at Heyworth High School this summer for a head football coach/athletic director. He decided it might be a good fit — and those in the Heyworth administration felt the same way.
The Heyworth Board of Education voted Wednesday to approve the contract of Albaugh as the school's athletic director and football coach. Albaugh, 43, replaces Derek Logue, who left for Normal Community where he will be an assistant coach.
"I'm at a point in my career where I want to find a peaceful place that loves their school and community. I thought Heyworth looked like that kind of community," said Albaugh. "Throughout the interview I felt very comfortable with the admin team that they seem passionate about their school and are building something special there. It all just worked out."
Albaugh has been the head coach at Milford (2008-2009, 2011-2012), Alton (2010), Champaign Central (2013-17) and Judah Christian (2018), the latter helping the school begin an eight-man program.
For the last two seasons he's served as an assistant coach at Tolono Unity, where his two oldest children attend.
In 2015, Albaugh helped Champaign Central reach the semifinals of the Class 5A state playoffs.
"Coach Albaugh is going to be a great addition to our staff," said Heyworth superintendent Lisa Taylor. "His expertise is going to help strengthen our program, and I know the students are going to enjoy working hard and playing for him."
This will be Albaugh's first time as an athletic director. He said he will lean heavily on John Woods, who was his athletic director at Champaign Central, for guidance and support.
Albaugh knows he's getting a late start in preparing for this upcoming season. He plans a meet and greet with Heyworth players and parents Friday. Practice officially begins Aug. 9.
"No matter who took over they were going to be new. I knew they would be in a tough spot," said Albaugh. "I've always had a spot in my heart for the underdog. It's like the more underdog-ish it is, the more attractive I think it is."
Albaugh has coached the gamut from small school (Milford, Class 1A) to large schools (Class 5A Champaign Central and Class 7A Alton). He also knows the Heart of Illinois Conference has produced state champions in four of the last five full seasons.
"At a small school you have challenges with numbers," he said. "You still feel the same challenges with numbers at bigger schools because the competition changes. No matter how big your school is, you always feel you're five guys short."
