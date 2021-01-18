Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan seniors feeling better about final season

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The senior from Effingham was limited to seven games his junior year because of multiple concussions and will not play in the coming season for the same reason.

Wolfe will remain associated with the team, lending his experience to sophomore Luke Yoder and the other Titans’ guards.

“They were all able to watch him in fall practices and see why we all respect him so much,” Bair said. “All four of us planned to play all four years together. It’s tough seeing him have to hang it up, but it’s the right move.”

“We have so much loyalty to Grant because he’s done so much for our program,” said Wallen, a marketing major. “He wants to be out there with us. It’s a tough time. We’re going to play for him and see what we can do.”

Wesleyan coach Ron Rose is cautiously optimistic he will coach his seniors for one more season.

“You feel for all the athletes at all levels who are losing a season and losing an opportunity to be part of a team. But my heart really went out to the seniors,” said Rose. “This is their last opportunity to be part of something that has been a big part of their lives.