Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan seniors feeling better about final season

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan basketball coach Ron Rose was “transparent” in discussing the options the Titans’ seniors faced entering the delayed and still somewhat uncertain season, according to Doug Wallen.
And while the NCAA has opened the door for all Division III athletes to exercise another year of eligibility in 2021-22, the response was the same from IWU’s fourth-year players.
“This is my last season,” said Wallen.
“I’m done,” Charlie Bair said. “Hanging it up.”
“This is definitely my last year,” said Colin Cheaney.
The financial realities of playing at a non-scholarship level coupled with plans for graduation and a career mean Wallen, Bair and Cheaney have long ago confronted the fact the 2020-21 season would be their last in IWU uniforms whether COVID-19 allowed or canceled the scheduled games.
Illinois Wesleyan gets some shots up early in practice Tuesday at Shirk Center. pic.twitter.com/AnvRJU6VRA— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) January 12, 2021
“That was definitely a thought going through everybody’s head whether we would play or not,” said Cheaney, a math and data science major. “We’re fortunate to have the opportunity to play as many games as we can. Fingers crossed everybody follows the guidelines, and we’ll be able to play all the games.”
IWU typically begins a 25-game regular season in early- to mid-November. Pandemic concerns led to the delay of a season that is now scheduled to begin Saturday at Carroll and consist of 12 games against only College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin opponents.
“It’s obviously taken a crazy turn the past few months, but the whole team has been pretty consistent with long-term goals and the capabilities of our team,” Wallen said. “It’s nice to see everybody putting in the work both on campus and in our time at home. We’re excited to have the opportunity to play.”
Wallen and Bair have been selected co-captains.
“It took me a while to realize we might have the opportunity to play,” said Bair, a 6-foot-7 forward from Glenbard South High School who is majoring in finance. “I was trying to be optimistic, but I didn’t really see it happening with everything going on in Division I. Now we’re here and ready to go.”
Wallen, Bair, Cheaney and Grant Wolfe are the elder statesmen on a team that finished 19-9 last season and returns every player who started a game in 2019-20 with the exception of Wolfe.
The senior from Effingham was limited to seven games his junior year because of multiple concussions and will not play in the coming season for the same reason.
Wolfe will remain associated with the team, lending his experience to sophomore Luke Yoder and the other Titans’ guards.
“They were all able to watch him in fall practices and see why we all respect him so much,” Bair said. “All four of us planned to play all four years together. It’s tough seeing him have to hang it up, but it’s the right move.”
“We have so much loyalty to Grant because he’s done so much for our program,” said Wallen, a marketing major. “He wants to be out there with us. It’s a tough time. We’re going to play for him and see what we can do.”
Illinois Wesleyan junior Doug Wallen on Saturday's critical CCIW matchup with Augustana. pic.twitter.com/24BSKLDmx5— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) February 7, 2020
Wesleyan coach Ron Rose is cautiously optimistic he will coach his seniors for one more season.
“You feel for all the athletes at all levels who are losing a season and losing an opportunity to be part of a team. But my heart really went out to the seniors,” said Rose. “This is their last opportunity to be part of something that has been a big part of their lives.
“We have four seniors, including Grant. These guys have meant a lot to our program. All of them are hard workers, outstanding students and love being part of the program. Through the entire process, I held onto hope those guys would get to wear the Titan jersey again and get to compete together. There’s still nothing guaranteed, but it’s exciting to have a plan in place to get to do that.”
Even without Wolfe, the Titans are deep and talented throughout. Reigning CCIW Freshman of the Year Yoder (10.4 points per game last season) will be joined in the backcourt by Peter Lambesis (12.3), Keondre Schumacher (12.0), Cory Noe (8.8) and Cheaney.
Wallen, a 6-5 guard/forward from Champaign, averaged 11.2 points and 5.6 rebounds and can play outside or inside. Handling the bulk of the inside work will be Bair (9.0, 8.3). Matt Leritz (10.9, 5.5) and Cody Mitchell.
“I’m pretty sure we practiced more than anybody in the conference with those seven weeks we had in the fall,” Bair said. “Couple that with basically having the same team we had last year, we’re all on the same page all the time. That’s kind of our strength right now, being one unit.”
The 6-4 Cheaney emerged as a key reserve last season as a junior.
“This whole group has a great work ethic. We continued to work the whole offseason pushing ourselves to make ourselves better,” said the Batavia native. “This team has a lot of potential. I think it’s going to be a special year for us.”
