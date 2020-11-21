Watch now: Kindred: Central Catholic's Jason Welch cooks up ways to 'stay positive'

The voice answering the phone was familiar, but there was no “Hello.”
“You coming over, Randy?” it said. “I’m cooking pancakes, so if you want one, we can set you right up.”
“Do you do curbside service?” was the reply.
“If that’s what makes you feel good, I can do er,” the voice said.
Jason Welch was kidding, though if you pulled in the driveway, he’d likely throw on a mask and bring a stack to the driver’s side window.
Even in a frustrating and demoralizing time, Central Catholic High School’s veteran basketball coach is doing what he can to make others “feel good,” from those under his roof to the players on his team and students in his classes.
In a perfect world, or a normal one, he would be preparing the Saints to play in the opening round of the Intercity Tournament. In a COVID-19 pandemic, there are no practices, no games, no in-school instruction and no way to know when any of that will change.
Rather than grumble and mope — there’s plenty of that — Welch seeks to encourage and reassure. That is, stay positive.
He has emphasized it on social media, including a Twitter post that read, “Through adversity comes opportunity. Stay positive.”
He said it on the phone as well.
“Right now, that’s what we have. You have to stay positive,” Welch said between flips of the spatula. “You have to find the positives even though you’re frustrated and the kids are frustrated. The reality is, staying positive gives you hope and without hope, this world becomes pretty darn tough.
“I think you have to search it out, you have to find it, and then you have to believe it. We’re all looking for solutions for problems in terms of our own lives, but as a leader, you have to find positives. You have to sell those and you have to believe in them.”
For years the Saints’ warmup jerseys included a picture of the Assembly Hall (now State Farm Center) with the words, ‘Ya Gotta Believe.’ The message expressed the dream of reaching the state tournament in Champaign.
The words mean something different now. Like every team in Illinois, the Saints would settle for playing any game. Welch can’t tell them when it will happen, but is confident it will.
At least he says he is, and a guy flipping pancakes for his family on a Saturday morning wouldn’t lie would he?
“I really believe there’s going to be an opportunity for kids across the state to participate in extracurricular activities and get back to some sort of normal,” Welch said. “I believe it, and that’s where the hope comes in.”
In late October, the IHSA announced plans to start the basketball season on time despite Gov. J.B. Pritzker moving the sport from medium to high risk and saying it should be played in the spring.
That glimmer quickly faded as schools were hesitant to defy Pritzker’s ruling and, now, with COVID-19 cases rising and state mitigations more restrictive, the IHSA has “paused” the season and will discuss it again at a Dec. 2 board meeting.
The can was booted down the road and it could be a long stretch of highway. Adding to the uncertainty for Central is the recent move to remote learning after being in school the first 13 weeks, and the Peoria diocese saying its schools would not play basketball this year.
There are a lot of hurdles, and Welch is frank about that with players, students and his three children … the oldest of whom, JT, is a talented senior guard.
“We tell them, ‘Tough times don’t last, tough people do.’ And right now, we’re finding out, ‘How tough are you?’ ” Welch said. “Lots of people out there are hurting.
“While we can’t control that we’re not getting ready to play in the Intercity Tournament, I can certainly control what I can here at home in terms of preparation. So if we have a time (they can play), practice plans will be ready.
"He (JT) has to find a way to, ‘OK, how do I get stronger? Where do I go to get extra shots up?’ There will be a time that it will change, and will you be ready? That’s what we can control.”
It is the core of Welch’s message to players and students. Focus on what you can control. He tells them life sometimes is not fair, but doesn’t dwell on that. It would serve to drag down teenagers already feeling low.
“You have to practice what you preach. You have to lead by example and sometimes it’s not easy,” Welch said. “You have to be able to show them, ‘OK, we don’t get to do this today, but here’s what else we could do.’ We do that here at home. We try to keep it positive and realistic.”
It’s a good game plan when there are no games. Being negative is easy. Anyone can do it and most have. Being positive takes compassion, understanding, effort and belief.
As for the pancakes …
“Well, I burnt three of them,” Welch said. “I burnt them because you were talking to me. That’s at least the story I’m going to tell my kids.”
“Does the dog like burnt pancakes?” he was asked.
“You dang right,” Welch replied. “I have a lab (labrador) and I think she’d eat anything.”
So the pandemic pancakes didn’t go to waste. Five-year-old Alley — “Like alley oop,” Welch said — got an extra treat.
There’s always a positive.
