Watch now: Kindred: Central Catholic's Jason Welch cooks up ways to 'stay positive'

“While we can’t control that we’re not getting ready to play in the Intercity Tournament, I can certainly control what I can here at home in terms of preparation. So if we have a time (they can play), practice plans will be ready.

"He (JT) has to find a way to, ‘OK, how do I get stronger? Where do I go to get extra shots up?’ There will be a time that it will change, and will you be ready? That’s what we can control.”

It is the core of Welch’s message to players and students. Focus on what you can control. He tells them life sometimes is not fair, but doesn’t dwell on that. It would serve to drag down teenagers already feeling low.

“You have to practice what you preach. You have to lead by example and sometimes it’s not easy,” Welch said. “You have to be able to show them, ‘OK, we don’t get to do this today, but here’s what else we could do.’ We do that here at home. We try to keep it positive and realistic.”

It’s a good game plan when there are no games. Being negative is easy. Anyone can do it and most have. Being positive takes compassion, understanding, effort and belief.

