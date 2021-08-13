Watch now: Kindred: D.A. Weibring continues to ‘shoot high’ for ISU golf programs

The low number wins in golf. No one knows it better than D.A. Weibring, the former Illinois State star who went on to a long, successful career on the PGA and Champions tours.

What’s unique about Weibring is he also passionately shoots high when it comes to ISU’s men’s and women’s golf programs.

“He thinks big, he dreams big,” said men’s head coach Ray Kralis. “On a 1 to 10, he’s going to shoot for a 12 or 13. He sees it differently.”

Weibring was back Friday at the course that bears his name, helping raise money for Redbird golf. He’s done that a lot since graduating in 1975 and turning professional.

Funds from this year’s Weibring Golf Classic are earmarked for creating new men’s and women’s locker rooms at Weibring Golf Club. In typical Weibring style, they will be more than a place for Redbird golfers to store their gear.

“It will have a country club feel with nice wooden lockers and branding along the walls to share some of the history (of the programs),” Kralis said. “It will be something that motivates the guys a little bit. Hopefully it gives them some incentive to get their name up on the wall. We want them to leave a legacy.”

The walls will be filled with likenesses and achievements of former Redbird standout individuals and teams. How many strokes will that be worth on the course? It’s difficult to quantify, but fourth-year women’s coach Breanne Hall smiled at the prospect of her players seeing past champions on a regular basis.

“I think that’s important … that the current players know about the history of the program and see who kind of paved the way,” Hall said. “It’s been a rich history of some MVC championships for the women’s program. We want to honor those teams that have laid the groundwork.”

The Weibring Classic also benefits a foundation account that helps cover travel costs, etc. It is Weibring’s way of giving back to a program that provided him with great competition, a scholarship and a degree.

The locker rooms will be the latest in a string of improvements. Weibring has been instrumental in a renovation of Weibring Golf Club, enhancements to the Mounier Golf Training Center and the restoration of the bunkers on the course.

He has other major projects in mind. One is dredging a lake on No. 13 and readjusting the fairway that wraps around it. Another is adding a building for the teams at the practice area.

“Every top program has one of those where they can hit balls inside or hit out to the targets,” Weibring said. “We have plans for that.

“The tagline is ‘Get Better Every Day.’ That’s with the program and with the facility. I think people will see that.”

Weibring said the golf course is generating more revenue than last year, which was a good one because golf was among the few activities people could do safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That also is a boost.

“We’re making money, we’re doing well,” he said. “I think they’re putting the expenditures in the right positions. What we’re trying to do is if we can make some money, they’re putting it right back into the facility, which benefits the whole community as well as the programs.”

The hope is the upgrades will lead to championships. The women’s team placed third in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in April, two shots out of first place. The men were second, four strokes behind champion Loyola.

Weibring likes the direction of both programs, saying Hall is “raising the women’s team up” and Kralis has recruited young players with “really good potential” to replace standouts who graduated the past two years.

Players from both teams were appreciative of a good turnout Friday … and of Weibring.

“It’s incredible to have his support,” said junior Ali Schrock, the former Pontiac High School star. “I just shook his hand and got to talk to him. It’s great that he comes back and is so supportive of our program. It’s really unique and special for us to have that.”

Senior Andrew O’Brien was drawn to ISU largely by the Mounier Training Center, saying, “It was super cool to come to a mid-major and see how big the practice facility was.”

He also was thrilled when Weibring led the renovation of the bunkers two years ago.

“I loved the golf course before then,” O’Brien said. “But it went from a good public trek to where it looks like a country club now. It’s really awesome.

“He (Weibring) is probably the sole contributor when it comes to fundraising for us. He puts together all of this. He’s also willing to share a lot of good knowledge with us about golf. He’s been at the highest level.”

A back injury has kept Weibring from playing professionally in recent years, but he remains competitive. His mission is to provide Redbird golfers and their coaches everything they need to compete.

“We’re moving forward,” he said.

And shooting high.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.

