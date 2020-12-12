Watch now: Kindred: Gyms will be empty, but State Farm Holiday Classic to help fill a need

“This community always responds with an overflow of support, whether it be through volunteering for our tournament or supporting us as fans,” said Chris Highland, chairman of the sub-committee overseeing venue setup and management. “This is kind of our way of saying thank you and continuing to give back to our community.

“In 2020, we can’t host a tournament, but that doesn’t mean our mission changes at all. We still need to provide this community with something.”

Why this?

In part, it is thanks to Highland’s wife, Amanda. One day she said to her husband, “I wonder if there is something you guys can do even without a tournament?”

That led Highland to ponder ways to help the community that would not involve a large gathering of people.

“The term Classic Can Drive just kind of shot to the front of my mind,” he said.

A quick feeler was sent out to fellow committee members. Predictably, they jumped on board. An email then was sent to coaches and athletic directors of participating teams explaining the initiative and, as Highland said, “Here it is.”