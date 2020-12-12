Watch now: Kindred: Gyms will be empty, but State Farm Holiday Classic to help fill a need

When State Farm Holiday Classic organizers announced in August there would be no 2020 tournament because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was sadness and regret. But mostly, there was emptiness.
For more than 40 years, the Classic has provided buzzer-beaters, unlikely heroes, dream matchups and, yes, its share of blowouts. It has been a reliable post-Christmas companion for Bloomington-Normal and beyond, an annual 64-team serving of 3-pointers, slam dunks and crossover dribbles.
This year? Gyms will be empty, along with hearts and souls of players, coaches, tournament volunteers and fans.
Without games, filling the basketball void is impossible. Instead, the tournament’s organizing committee seeks to fill the stomachs and shelves of those in need.
The brainchild of Chris Highland, son of longtime tournament president Dan Highland, the Classic Can Drive has been established to collect canned goods, non-perishable items and even cash for donation to the Midwest Food Bank in Bloomington-Normal.
Tournament volunteers will be in the east parking lot of Illinois Wesleyan’s Shirk Center from 1 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 29 to accept donations.
The 64 participating teams (32 boys, 32 girls) also have been asked to organize a food drive in their communities as a volunteer service project, delivering donations to Shirk Center on Dec. 29 or to a food bank in their communities.
“This community always responds with an overflow of support, whether it be through volunteering for our tournament or supporting us as fans,” said Chris Highland, chairman of the sub-committee overseeing venue setup and management. “This is kind of our way of saying thank you and continuing to give back to our community.
“In 2020, we can’t host a tournament, but that doesn’t mean our mission changes at all. We still need to provide this community with something.”
Why this?
In part, it is thanks to Highland’s wife, Amanda. One day she said to her husband, “I wonder if there is something you guys can do even without a tournament?”
That led Highland to ponder ways to help the community that would not involve a large gathering of people.
“The term Classic Can Drive just kind of shot to the front of my mind,” he said.
A quick feeler was sent out to fellow committee members. Predictably, they jumped on board. An email then was sent to coaches and athletic directors of participating teams explaining the initiative and, as Highland said, “Here it is.”
For those unable to donate on Dec. 29, drop boxes will be available beginning Dec. 26 at Normal Community, Normal West and Bloomington high schools. Donations made at each locale will be taken to Shirk Center on Dec. 29.
Central Catholic is collecting even sooner. Donations can be made from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the school for transport to Shirk Center on the 29th.
Saints’ girls coach Debbie Coffman was thrilled to see the Classic’s initial email, but not surprised.
“When I saw it I thought, ‘That’s so typical of the great committee they have that they would turn around and give something back to the community,’” Coffman said. “The community is missing out on so much with not being able to have the Classic.
“Playing in it for 23 years, there have been a lot of friendships made. I thought, ‘Hey, we’re going to be part of this.’”
Coffman contacted Saints’ boys coach Jason Welch and both of their teams are participating in the effort. The Central girls team traditionally incorporates Stuff the Bus, Adopt a Family and wrapping presents as Christmas service projects. This year, the Classic Can Drive will be its community project.
At Rock Island, veteran boys coach Thom Sigel annually has his players serve as bell ringers for the Salvation Army during the holidays. Unsure how that would be impacted by COVID-19 restrictions, he jumped at being able to take part in the Classic Can Drive.
Donations will be collected at Rock Island High School from noon to 6 p.m. on Dec. 29, with Sigel’s players working two-hour shifts in small groups.
Rather than transport the donations to Bloomington, they will be distributed in the Quad Cities area through a charitable organization within the Rock Island school district.
This would have been Sigel’s 20th year of bringing the Rocks to the Classic. He also coached Rock Falls in the tournament for two years prior to that.
“Just the relationship we’ve had with them (Classic organizers) over the years, it’s a great idea and I didn’t want to do our own as a copycat,” Sigel said. “So I threw it out there that we would do it in coordination with their effort.
“I thought, ‘OK, I don’t mind running it down there, but if we’re collecting, everywhere has a need.’”
Chris Highland agreed, saying he hopes this is “a movement we’re creating across all 64 teams that play in our tournament.”
“I would hope the response is overwhelming and this will just become part of our identity,” he said. “It fits right in. We’ve always wanted to be good stewards in our community and put on a good basketball tournament.
“In 2021, when everybody is back in the gym, not only can fans bring a canned good or a non-perishable item, they can watch some good basketball as well.”
Call it a win-win.
Nothing empty about that.
