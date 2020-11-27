Watch now: Mitch Trubisky will start for Bears against Packers. Here are 5 questions around the QB's return.

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears are officially turning back to Mitch Trubisky this weekend, readying him to be their starting quarterback for Sunday's Week 12 game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Trubisky hasn't thrown a pass since being benched in Week 3 in Atlanta and has played only one snap over the past eight weeks — a 3-yard first-quarter run against the New Orleans Saints that left him with a right shoulder injury and knocked him out of action for two weeks. But with Nick Foles still out with a hip injury, Trubisky has resumed control of the Bears huddle, hoping to spark a stagnant offense and halt the four-game losing streak.

Bears coach Matt Nagy on Friday publicly named Trubisky his starter for Sunday. Nagy previously said after Thursday's practice in Lake Forest that he would still "keep an eye on" Foles' progress on Friday. Trubisky has taken all the practice reps this week with the Bears preparing for him to be at the offensive controls in Green Bay.

"We're going to be completely prepared for that," Nagy said. "Again, he put together another good day (Thursday). That part I really like. I know he's feeling good.