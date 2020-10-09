Watch now: New weight, new confidence for Illinois defensive end Isaiah Gay

At first he lost weight without consistent access to a weight room during the stay-at-home portion of the COVID-19 pandemic. He ran sprints and worked on quickness. Once he got back in the weight room, he added that muscle back — and then some.

“I feel like a newfound confidence this year," Gay said. "I feel like last year I put on weight a little too quickly and it kind of affected the way I moved. This new weight I put on now, I’m moving as fast as I did my freshman year. ... I think when I came in freshman year, everybody was questioning my size but never my ability. Now they have no questions for either."

After recording two tackles for loss and a sack in his first two college games, Gay's production slowed down. He recorded two more tackles for loss as a freshman and one as a sophomore in addition to one more sack. That's five tackles for loss and two sacks in two seasons.

His size hampered him against bigger, mauling offensive linemen in the Big Ten. He's had three defensive line coaches in four years: Mike Phair, Austin Clark and now new defensive ends coach Jimmy Lindsey. He's taken bits from each of them and is ready to capitalize.