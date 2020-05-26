Watch now: No baseball on Memorial Day a stark reminder of what we've lost — and what we still have

Memorial Day without baseball was an odd thing. Like most aspects of life, we took it for granted in the pre-COVID19 era.
Tradition duped us into thinking we would always have America’s pastime on a most American day. There would be red, white and blue insignias on uniforms and hats. We would have games on TV throughout the day and night. There would be popping mitts, dusty slides and cracking bats.
Reality showed us how wrong we could be, dropping a 12-6 curveball over the heart of the plate. Our knees buckled. We were caught looking.
The coronavirus didn’t care that Memorial Day is a benchmark in a Major League season, a mile marker on a long journey. If you consider yourself a fan, you check the standings on Memorial Day while honoring lives lost in defense of the life we have.
See your team in first place and you embrace it as a good sign. See your favorite franchise in the middle of the pack, or worse, and you say, “It’s only Memorial Day. There’s still time.”
Monday brought no standings. The game is stuck in park by a contagious, deadly foe. There will be no lengthy grind to a title … at best only an abbreviated season with a hollow championship.
On Tuesday, a neighbor lamented the absence of his favorite sport.
“I missed baseball so much yesterday, I went to the zoo so I could boo the cubs,” he said.
Yes, he’s a Cardinal fan.
Major League games weren’t the only ones missing Monday, especially when your career was spent covering high school sports for 42 years. Memorial Day has long been a work day, with baseball and softball sectionals and super-sectionals on the schedule.
In an area rich in both sports, typically there were games to staff with a reporter, photographer or both. Monday was eerily silent, and not just because it landed two months into retirement.
The good news was there were still swings taken. There were line drives hit off a tee, “drives” struck off the grass with the club of choice, a “driver.”
This Memorial Day included safe and much-needed time with a grandson who is closing in on 2. He used an oversized plastic bat to swat balls off a small tee. He grabbed a large plastic “driver” and whacked a small plastic ball off the green stuff in the backyard.
Memorial Day "slugger" in absence of real baseball pic.twitter.com/hgNRxxRXTK— Randy Kindred (@Pg_Kindred) May 26, 2020
There were no television cameras rolling or titles to celebrate … just an eager toddler with boundless energy and an aggressive swing. He never gets cheated.
It’s how it should be when you’re still a fan of Sesame Street — Elmo in particular — and your snacks of choice are O’s (as in Cheerios) and Teddy Grahams. It would be a great way to go through life, taking your best cuts and being undeterred when you swing and miss. Here’s hoping that doesn’t change.
He helped make Memorial Day memorable, providing “sports” at their freshest and most innocent level. You didn’t miss the high school battles or baseball in its highest form quite so much.
Still, they were missed on a day sports traditionally offer unity and camaraderie amid a spirit of patriotism and sacrifice. It is a good mix.
This Memorial Day was unlike any other and, at the same time, like every day in a pandemic world. The challenge was to forget what always has been and focus on what is. Nothing easy about that, but for now it’s all we have.
Maybe soon the big leaguers will be playing games, in whatever odd form that is. Perhaps high schoolers will get a brief, non-championship “season” to provide some closure.
Regardless, the best bet might be to put every day on a tee and swing for the fences.
Oh, and take nothing for granted.
