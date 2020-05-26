Watch now: No baseball on Memorial Day a stark reminder of what we've lost — and what we still have

There were no television cameras rolling or titles to celebrate … just an eager toddler with boundless energy and an aggressive swing. He never gets cheated.

It’s how it should be when you’re still a fan of Sesame Street — Elmo in particular — and your snacks of choice are O’s (as in Cheerios) and Teddy Grahams. It would be a great way to go through life, taking your best cuts and being undeterred when you swing and miss. Here’s hoping that doesn’t change.

He helped make Memorial Day memorable, providing “sports” at their freshest and most innocent level. You didn’t miss the high school battles or baseball in its highest form quite so much.

Still, they were missed on a day sports traditionally offer unity and camaraderie amid a spirit of patriotism and sacrifice. It is a good mix.

This Memorial Day was unlike any other and, at the same time, like every day in a pandemic world. The challenge was to forget what always has been and focus on what is. Nothing easy about that, but for now it’s all we have.

Maybe soon the big leaguers will be playing games, in whatever odd form that is. Perhaps high schoolers will get a brief, non-championship “season” to provide some closure.