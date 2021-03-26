Watch now: Normal Community cancels Friday football game because of COVID-19 protocols

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It stinks for our kids. But it is what it is," he said. "As of right now we're not shut down. We plan on playing next week. We'll see what happens."

The Ironmen face Bloomington on April 2 at BHS' Fred Carlton Field.

"We're out for sure this weekend and coaches are meeting this afternoon and trying to put some things together to hopefully put some pieces together to have a full team we can field against Bloomington," said Kearfott. "That's our hope and our plan."

Earlier this week, Central Catholic's junior varsity football team had to cancel a game against Monticello because of COVID-19 protocols involving the Saints.

Central Catholic didn't have seven starters for last week's varsity game at Monticello because of contact tracing. Saints head coach Kevin Braucht said several of those players who sat out will play in Friday's game against Olympia at Stanford.