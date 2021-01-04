Watch now: The Chicago Bears failed their final exam but got a postseason invitation anyway — typical of a bizarre 2020 season

Nagy seemed most agitated by the failure to convert on fourth-and-1 with the Bears attempting to finish off a potential go-ahead touchdown drive early in the fourth quarter. Instead, Trubisky’s roll-out pass to Allen Robinson was almost intercepted by Chandon Sullivan and fell incomplete.

Neither Nagy nor Trubisky would get into the details of what went haywire there. Both were obviously aggravated.

“We’ve got to get that,” Nagy said. “I’m not going to get into the why part. Because that’s just for me and the coaches and the players. But I want to get that. That one bothers me.”

Added Trubisky: “They had a better call on than we did. And they executed better than we did. Credit goes to them. I think the only thing we could’ve done in that situation was maybe run something else.”

The Packers responded with a 76-yard touchdown drive, intercepted Trubisky on the next possession and scored another touchdown to turn a tight game into a runaway.

For the Bears, it was all so ugly and so darn familiar.