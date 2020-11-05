Watch now: Three sacks in a game? Illini defensive end Owen Carney Jr. isn't satisfied

Film showed him more than the penalties. There were plays he left out there, including what head coach Lovie Smith said could have been two more sacks. Still, Carney delivered sacks at the perfect time. The first was on a third down to force a punt in the first quarter to stop Purdue on its second possession.

The other two sacks were massive and gave the Illini life. He brought down O'Connell on third down in the fourth quarter to force a punt that gave the ball back to the offense and eventually resulted in a touchdown to get within seven points with 6:36 left in the game.

On the very next Purdue possession, Carney brought down O'Connell again on third down to force another punt to give the ball back to the offense with a chance to tie the game. Illinois' drive stalled, but Carney was in the middle of giving them a chance.

“The great games that a couple people are telling me I had, I’m just looking at it as a what-if thing," Carney said. "What if I would have made those other two (sacks) that I missed? What if I would have made that tackle in the back field that I missed? I’m really not feeling so much shine. Really, I’m trying to correct those errors that I made so I can become a better player."