Watch now: With fans back inside Wrigley Field, Chicago felt normal again for a few brief hours

The temperatures hovered just above freezing on opening day. Fans booed the mayor. And the Wrigleyville bars provided comfort to the faithful after a Cubs loss.
For a few brief hours Thursday afternoon, Chicago felt normal again.
The Cubs home opener marked one of the city’s first mass events since the pandemic began, requiring fans and Wrigley Field employees to adhere to myriad protocols that would have seemed completely alien and wholly unnecessary just 13 months ago: Ticket entries were timed, everyone had to wear a mask, and attendance was limited to just 25% of the park’s 41,000-seat capacity.
“It won’t be the same, but I think everybody is so excited,” Steve Grolmus, a season ticket holder from the Quad Cities, said before the game. “The excitement level is going to way up there for everybody.”
In a city where the two baseball teams have each managed to win just one World Series in the last century-plus, opening day allows fans a feeling of optimism. Hope, as they say, springs eternal, however long the historical odds. And on Thursday — 550 days since baseball fans were last able to attend a regular season game in Illinois — the Cubs opener took on a significance beyond the sport.
The 10,343 spectators got a chance to reclaim a sense of normalcy, even while seated in a socially distant manner and watching their team lose 5-3 to the Pittsburgh Pirates in a game that lasted four hours.
“I’m just happy to be back here in the park,” said Jon Sternberg, a Sandwich resident who bought a ticket online for $115 to sit in the farthest reaches of the upper deck.
With limited fans, the entrance to the bleachers had no line for most of the hour leading up to the game. Though fans were given an exact time to enter — as opposed to a window — spectators were still allowed inside if they showed up early.
Outside the right field entrance, Teena Moore waited as her boyfriend tried to download their tickets onto his phone, a necessity for fans this season with the Cubs using only digital tickets.
Like many fans the Tribune spoke with at the ballpark, Moore said she already had been vaccinated and she wore two masks as added insurance. She also thought pod seating, cashless operations and delivered concessions would create a safe environment to watch the game.
And a safer, if less raucous, environment meant she wouldn’t have to endure another season of spectator-less baseball.
“It was horrible,” Moore said. “To try to watch them on TV without any fans was horrible, but I still hung in there and I still watched them because I’m a die-hard fan.”
Despite the fans’ return, proof of the pandemic — and fears of a resurgence — were evident throughout the park. In addition to giving fans hand sanitizer and KN95 masks upon entry, 75% of the seats had zip ties on them to create the social distancing requirements mandated by Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The mayor was there to assist those throwing out the first pitch. The well-known White Sox fan was greeted with boos at the start of the game in what has become a traditional greeting for politicians at both the city’s ballparks.
Though the Cubs adopted new protocols to foster a safer in-person experience, the changes didn’t make everything run smoother on opening day. Multiple upper deck concession stands, for example, were unable to sell grilled sausages and Italian beefs due to a computer malfunction, a technology failure that borders on unthinkable tragedy in Chicago.
Online concessions ordering also proved so slow, many fans gave up and walked to the counter to order food like it was 2019. When one Tribune reporter’s QR code failed to load for his Italian beef order, he tried to switching to the ballpark’s Wi-Fi to get a faster connection and, by extension, his food.
“Don’t bother,” the sympathetic woman behind the counter told him.
The same reporter ordered two hot chocolates from the concession delivery system, but when they didn’t materialize after an hour he went in search of his drinks. He eventually tracked down cocoa vendor Mike Levy, who helpfully located the system for the order and then handed over two cups.
“This would be so much faster if it were cash,” Levy said.
But for these few hiccups — there was at least one assigned seat that had a zip-tie on it when the ticket holder arrived — fans seemed overjoyed with opportunity to do something so, well, ordinary again.
Louis Lee inherited his love for baseball from his great-grandmother, whose husband played in the Negro League. When he visited her house as a child, there were only three things he could watch on TV: “The Andy Griffith Show,” the news or the Cubs.
Lee typically goes to at least 20 games a season, so not being able to attend any games last year brought “a little heartache, a little pain,” he said.
“Everybody has their different vices and all of that,” said Lee, who requested off work Thursday a month in advance. “One of mine happens to be baseball. And everybody who knows me knows, opening day, you will not see me unless you’re here with me.”
David Lukes attended his first Wrigley Field opening day in 1971. He came back for opening day the next year. And the next.
On Thursday, the 76-year-old from Elk Grove Village resident marked his 50th home opener. For the first several years, Lukes purchased haggled tickets outside the ballpark before the game, while his wife, Sharon, waited at the McDonald’s across the street, in case he got arrested and needed her to bail him out. Now, he buys the tickets in advance, she said.
One year, David Lukes had a procedure three days before the opener, leaving him with 40 staples running up his abdomen. He said his sons checked him out of the hospital for the day and took him to the game, where they watched several innings before heading back to the hospital.
“If he’s come in on a gurney (for that previous home opener), he’s not missing any of them,” said Sharon Lukes, who added that both she and her husband have been fully vaccinated.
As giddy as fans seemed inside the ballpark, people outside the confines were equally as enthusiastic about the return of in-person baseball.
Ridvan Mustafa has worked for 25 years at the corner of Clark Street and Waveland Avenue selling Cubs merchandise.
Without fans inside the park and restrictions on local bars last year, Wrigleyville was a “ghost town,” Mustafa said. He and his team set up the merchandise stand, Clark Street Sports, the first week of last year’s season, but quickly “gave up” because there were no one around. The stand relied upon its mall locations to keep the business afloat.
“It was one of our worst years,” Mustafa said. “Without fans, this (merchandise) doesn’t do anything for us.”
Thursday, however, was a different story.
Even with the limited spectator capacity, Mustafa said the attendance “felt like a lot more.” Fans were quick to snag a winter hat or Cubs face mask before entering the stadium or watch the game outside, he said.
“There’s been a lot more traffic today,” he said. “It’s a good thing.”
The bars around Wrigley also appeared to be roaring back to life after months of shutdowns and crippling restrictions. The Cubby Bear, Deuce’s, Murphy’s Bleachers and Old Crow Smokehouse all reached capacity before the seventh-inning stretch.
Alex Quintanar, who came from the suburbs with four friends, stood in line at the Cubby Bear after leaving Wrigley early because of the cold. He praised the ballpark’s COVID-19 protocols and said lines moved quickly with the limited crowd inside. (The game was still considered a sellout because the club sold all available seats.)
“It’s amazing to be back out here,” he said. “Seeing the neighborhood like this, it’s a beautiful sight. It’s a piece of art.”
And, in another nod to normalcy, the ballhawks crew gathered Thursday afternoon at Waveland and Kenmore avenues to chase home run balls. The group now includes, Christopher Sorley, a 40-year-old Portage Park resident some may remember as “Mai Tai Guy.”
Sorley went viral in 2019 when he was accused of swiping a home run ball from two boys in the bleachers, igniting the debate about the etiquette of such situations. That, of course, was the last season Sorley was inside Wrigley Field. He spent much of last year’s shortened season hunting with the other ballhawks outside the park.
Though he said he usually attends about 50 games a year, Sorley showed up on Waveland on Thursday because opening-day tickets were too expensive.
He said he has tickets for other games in this homestand and he’s hoping he’ll spend less time on the street during games this season.
“It’s kind of getting back to normal is really how I feel,” Sorley said. “Getting back in the swing of things, and hopefully by the playoffs, if we make them, God willing, we all can be in the ballpark — 40,000 of us.”