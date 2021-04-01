Watch now: With fans back inside Wrigley Field, Chicago felt normal again for a few brief hours

“I’m just happy to be back here in the park,” said Jon Sternberg, a Sandwich resident who bought a ticket online for $115 to sit in the farthest reaches of the upper deck.

With limited fans, the entrance to the bleachers had no line for most of the hour leading up to the game. Though fans were given an exact time to enter — as opposed to a window — spectators were still allowed inside if they showed up early.

Outside the right field entrance, Teena Moore waited as her boyfriend tried to download their tickets onto his phone, a necessity for fans this season with the Cubs using only digital tickets.

Like many fans the Tribune spoke with at the ballpark, Moore said she already had been vaccinated and she wore two masks as added insurance. She also thought pod seating, cashless operations and delivered concessions would create a safe environment to watch the game.

And a safer, if less raucous, environment meant she wouldn’t have to endure another season of spectator-less baseball.

“It was horrible,” Moore said. “To try to watch them on TV without any fans was horrible, but I still hung in there and I still watched them because I’m a die-hard fan.”