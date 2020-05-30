What is the deadline date for a decision to start the season? And what’s the holdup? 12 questions as Major League Baseball and the players union enter a key week of negotiations.

7. Will the media be allowed to cover the games?

8. Why are the Cubs in the middle of the fight between MLB and the union?

They’re not. It just seems that way. A memo agent Scott Boras sent his clients Thursday used the Cubs as an example of why the players needed to stand firm on their demand for prorated salaries and not “bail out” the billionaire owners. The Cubs took umbrage to being dragged into the fight between the owners and union, pointing to their high payroll. Boras said Friday that he actually was “complimenting” the Cubs by using the franchise to “illustrate great business practices” of the Rickettses, who have used their profits from the team to invest in other assets. “When people operate their franchise at no profit or even suggesting losses, that is really a methodology they use to optimize the profitability of the team,” Boras said. “Cubs players generate millions and millions of dollars of profit to the Cubs organization. How they choose to use it, whether it’s starting (Marquee Sports Network) or (building the Hotel Zachary) or retails spots or (buying) rooftops -- that’s up to them. The Cubs were a great example -- instead of buying down their debt and being completely free of debt, they used the money in other areas.” In other words, the players’ value makes a team more profitable, and the owners can choose to use those profits to reinvest in other assets that make the franchise more valuable, even if the baseball side shows a loss. “Good for them,” Boras said of the Cubs. “Good business.”