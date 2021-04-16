What prevented the Chicago Cubs’ recent COVID-19 situation from spiraling? A cautious approach and getting a number of Tier 1 personnel vaccinated, experts say.

“The good news is it’s only (two positive tests) because had they not been vaccinated, they would have had a gigantic outbreak,” said del Rio, who has been a member of the NCAA’s COVID-19 advisory panel.

If the Cubs get to Sunday without any more positive tests, Binney would feel confident the organization contained a potential outbreak. The COVID-19 vaccine has helped sports leagues navigate the 2021 season. MLB has incentivized teams to reach an 85% threshold for Tier 1 personnel, which includes players and coaching staff. There will be looser protocols and restrictions if they hit that mark, which include benefits for vaccinated players when someone tests positive on their team.

Once a team reaches 70% to 80% vaccinated, Binney said he would be less concerned about a team experiencing an actual outbreak following a positive test, adding “the higher the (vaccination) rate is, the more comfortable I am — it really is a continuous measure here.”