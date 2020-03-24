What the Chicago Cubs answered during spring training

Still, Chatwood displayed glimpses of why the Cubs signed him to a three-year, $38.5 million contract before the 2018 season. He showed enough confidence not to rely solely on his 96 mph fastball and incorporated his secondary pitches with varying degrees of effectiveness.

Perhaps the biggest stride was that Chatwood worked out of trouble and avoided the big innings and bouts of wildness that caused him to be removed from the rotation midway through 2018.

Alec Mills, who is out of options, could be a valuable swingman on the pitching staff and statistically pitched better than Chatwood this spring.

Aside from bringing in a portable basketball hoop stand with seven rims before one workout, David Ross has been the businesslike leader Cubs President Theo Epstein sought after severing ties with Joe Maddon.

No one got hurt during live batting practice, and rundowns were executed precisely in games.

The biggest tests involving strategy will arise once the regular season starts, but Ross and a new mix of coaches seem to have blended well with the players for now.

MLB officials and leaders of the MLB Players Association will need to sort out compensation, service time and an overhauled schedule once the green light is given to resume training.