What Twitter is saying about Illinois basketball's NCAA Tournament draw

Another former Illini, Cory Bradford, agreed with the sentiment.

Former Manual High grads Sergio McClain and Marcus Griffin were in the house supporting the Illini on Saturday, according to McClain's Facebook feed.

Former Illini Tyler Griffey — known best for his last-second layup to beat No. 1 Indiana in 2013 — is all in on the 2021 Illini.

She's no former player, but take a look at this youngster run through the entire alphabet, relating Illini names and catchphrases with each letter. We had to include her.

After the Big Ten Conference victory, a stream of students took to iconic Green Street in Champaign

Of course there was bracket talk.

Brad Evans of FTNBets, formerly of Yahoo!, says the Midwest Region is "far and away the toughest."

ESPN 1000 Chicago host Marc Silverman pointed out the tough second-round draw likely awaiting the Illini — in Missouri Valley Conference champion Loyola (24-4).

There are numbers to back this up the tough draw. Drew Pastorek of The Champaign Room says seven of the NCAA's top 26 defenses are in the Midwest Region.