What Twitter is saying about Illinois upset loss to Loyola in NCAA tournament

Loyola allowed the lowest points per game in college basketball and came into the game ranked No. 10 overall by KenPom — above nearly two dozen teams with higher seeds.

The Big Ten's NCAA tournament performance so far has been less than ideal.

The Big Ten sent nine teams to the tournament, including No. 1 seeds Illinois and Michigan, and is down to just five before the first weekend is over.

And the Big Ten doesn't have exclusive rights to NCAA tournament misery in the first weekend. A total of nine double-digit seed pulled upsets in the first round, leaving multiple high seeds packing their bags.

As much as Illini fans might want to be upset, it's hard to hate this Loyola Chicago team. They play hard, they are organized and they have an unorthodox star player.

As you prepare to watch Loyola dance into the Sweet 16, we'll give the last word to The Ringer's Rodger Sherman, who over the course of the game called Cameron Krutwig a Mustachioed Jokic, a divorced HVAC repair guy with 3 kids and a 49-year-old mall cop.

Oh, and Farva from the 2001 comedy "Super Troopers."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0